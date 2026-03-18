Disney Abu Dhabi Moving Forward Amidst Conflict in the Middle East

While there is an ongoing war in the Middle East, Disney Abu Dhabi operator Miral has reaffirmed its commitment to bringing Disney magic to the UAE.

What’s Happening:

As the US’s war with Iran continues to have ramifications through the Middle East, including several strikes on Dubai, Gulf News is reporting that Disney Abu Dhabi is still moving forward.

Abu Dhabi, which is located about an hour and a half south of Dubai, has become somewhat of a theme park hot spot over the past decade.

Set to be built on Yas Island, Disney Abu Dhabi will join the ranks of Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, SeaWorld, and Yas Waterworld.

While many fans wondered if this project would be put on hold during the conflict, planned operator Miral confirmed that the project was still very much in development.

CEO of Miral Group Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi shared on LinkedIn a message congratulating Thomas Mazloum on his appointment as Chairman of Disney Experiences and noted he looks forward to working with him.

“Thomas’ vision, dedication, and experience within the global attractions industry and across Disney’s incredible portfolio, is inspiring to many of us in the industry, and I have no doubt he will continue to shape the future of experiences for millions of guests around the world… As we continue our exciting journey to bring Disney to Abu Dhabi, I look forward to working closely with Thomas and the incredible Disney team to turn this vision into a reality. Together, we will create something truly extraordinary for our region and guests.”

During today’s shareholder meeting, Josh D’Amaro also mentioned that the project was planned, again confirming that there is still a motion to bring Disney magic to the Middle East.

Forbes is also reporting that the project is still going forward, but notes the heavy impact the UAE has taken since the beginning of the US and Israel’s joint attack on Iran.

As war comes with a plethora of unpredictabilities, it will definitely be an interesting project to watch as it’s hard to imagine Disney will want to open a theme park in a country that is actively being struck by missiles.

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