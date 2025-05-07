Miral Celebrates Announcement of Abu Dhabi Disney Park with Fireworks and Drones Display
Lang Lang also appeared for a performance.
Miral celebrated today’s announcement of a new Disney theme park resort coming to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with a spectacular drone and fireworks display.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, The Walt Disney Company announced a brand-new theme park resort coming to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates created in partnership with Miral, the operators of Yas Island.
- The announcement was celebrated at night with a spectacular drone and fireworks display, not only celebrating the new Disney park, but also the 15th anniversary of Yas Island.
- It seems that the event also included a performance from Lang Lang.
- Yas Island is also home to other theme parks such as Ferrari World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros World.
- This seventh Disney theme park resort will combine Disney’s iconic stories, characters and attractions with Abu Dhabi’s vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture.
- Similarly to how Tokyo Disney Resort is operated, this new resort will be fully developed, built and operated by Miral – with Disney Imagineers providing creative design and operational oversight.
- Click here to learn all the details we know so far about Disney and Miral’s new project in Abu Dhabi.
