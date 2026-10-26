Disney Conservation Fund Announces $1 Million Investment in Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots
The investment will help empower young conservationists to protect wildlife, restore habitats and make a difference in their communities.
The Disney Conservation Fund has announced a $1 million investment in Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots, a youth program dedicated to empowering young people to make a difference for people, animals and the environment.
What's Happening:
- The announcement coincided with a multi-day conservation summit at Walt Disney World, bringing together 10 young conservation leaders from across the United States.
- The participants were selected through the “Hop into the Animal Kingdom Challenge,” created in partnership with Roots & Shoots USA to celebrate Pixar’s Hoppers and the 30th anniversary of the Disney Conservation Fund.
- During the summit, the young conservationists enjoyed special experiences at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT, learning from Disney experts in animal care, veterinary science, conservation and storytelling.
- Each participant was also paired with a Disney mentor who will provide career and educational guidance over the next year.
- Founded by the late Dr. Jane Goodall in 1991, Roots & Shoots now operates in 75 countries, including all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.
- The young leaders also received grants from the Disney Conservation Fund to expand their conservation projects, which include habitat restoration, native planting, reef restoration and wildlife protection.
- Additionally, the participants helped select other youth-led conservation projects for funding, resulting in 102 grants awarded across 32 states and territories.
- Disney's $1 million investment will further support the Roots & Shoots mission of inspiring the next generation to take action in their communities and protect the natural world.
Meet the Youth Conservation Leaders:
- Angela Butz (New Jersey) — Native pollinator habitat creation and biodiversity restoration.
- Jack Dalton (Massachusetts) — Environmental education and rainforest conservation through youth engagement and storytelling.
- Shea Polley (Florida) — Sea turtle conservation and environmental education initiatives.
- Destiny Joy Sagay (Georgia) — Plastic pollution cleanup and wildlife protection efforts.
- Marlee Christiansen (Illinois) — Bird and bat conservation through habitat creation and community awareness.
- William Tan (Minnesota) — Aquatic ecosystem conservation through innovative reef technology.
- Cash Daniels (Tennessee) — Shark conservation awareness and ocean stewardship.
- Ethan Park (Texas) — Prairie restoration and conservation education.
- Nateli Sanderson (Washington) — Orca and salmon conservation through habitat restoration and outreach.
- Katelyn Liu (California) — Conservation education and increasing youth access to STEM education.
What They're Saying:
- Claire Martin, Senior Manager, Biodiversity Conservation Programs at The Walt Disney Company: “The future of conservation depends on supporting and inspiring the next generation of leaders. By connecting young people with nature and giving them opportunities to explore careers in animal care, conservation and science, we can help inspire lifelong champions for wildlife and the planet. We’re proud to collaborate with Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots to celebrate these remarkable young leaders and invest in the future of conservation.”
- Anna Rathmann, CEO of the Jane Goodall Institute USA: “Our 10 challenge winners are inspiring examples of Dr. Jane Goodall’s deep held belief that young people are our greatest reason for hope. These young people embody the power of hope and action. They believe that change is possible and that they can make a difference for our fellow animals and shared environment, which is exactly what Roots & Shoots is about. We are so grateful to our partners at the Disney Conservation Fund for giving us the opportunity to celebrate and support this important work.”
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