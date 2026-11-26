Judge Blocks FCC's Early Review of ABC Station Licenses
A preliminary injunction stops the agency from moving forward with early renewal proceedings.
A federal judge has stopped the FCC’s early review of eight ABC-owned stations’ broadcast licenses, finding that Disney and ABC are likely to succeed in their claim that the proceedings were retaliation for protected speech.
What's Happening:
- According to Deadline, U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan issued a preliminary injunction on November 25 barring the Federal Communications Commission from taking further action in the early license renewal proceedings.
- She also denied the FCC’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, stating that "no one doubts that the Commission may enforce the law in the manner it sees fit. But in doing so, Defendants may not retaliate against or punish Plaintiffs and other broadcast license holders for disfavored speech."
- Disney and ABC filed the First Amendment suit in August, after the agency ordered the stations to seek renewals years ahead of schedule. The first license was not set to expire until 2028.
- In her opinion, AliKhan found ABC likely to succeed on its retaliation claim. In weighing the public interest in granting an injunction, she wrote: "This is not a close case."
- The judge pointed to the timing of the FCC’s order, which came one day after President Donald Trump called for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired over a skit. She also cited repeated criticism of ABC by Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.
- AliKhan said the threat to the stations’ licenses had already affected editorial decisions, including ABC’s choice to livestream Trump’s July address and to put an interview with political candidate James Talarico on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel rather than broadcast it.
- The FCC argued that the early renewal process was connected to its investigation into Disney’s diversity, equity and inclusion practices and its efforts to obtain information from the company. AliKhan found the agency’s explanation not credible.
- The injunction is limited to the early license renewal proceedings. AliKhan declined ABC’s request for a broader order barring the FCC from using threats or sanctions to influence its editorial decisions; the ruling does not prevent the agency from continuing other investigations.
- ABC News called the decision a victory for the First Amendment. The FCC disagreed with the portion granting the injunction and said it would continue to use its authority to hold broadcasters accountable to their public-interest obligations.