Disney Is Suing the FCC Over Broadcast Licenses

There's been a simmering battle going on for months between The Walt Disney Company and the federal government. Now, the battle has shifted to something much more significant as Disney has officially sued the Federal Communications Commission citing First Amendment violations.

What's Happening:

Back in April, the FCC made the unusual demand that eight Disney owned ABC television station submit for early renewal of their broadcast licenses.

While the FCC claimed this was part of the commission's investigation of alleged DEI violations, specifically, that the company had DEI policies in place, many onlookers saw the move as political.

Both President Donald Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr have, at various times, taken public issue with comments made on ABC shows like The View and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel's brief suspension last year followed comments from Carr that the show should be taken off the air.

ABC did file for the early renewal, but did so "under protest" and filed a grievance with the agency accusing the FCC of violating ABC's Freedom of Speech.

According to Variety, Disney/ABC has now taken the next step, officially suing the FCC in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The suit accuses the FCC of First Amendment violations, claiming that ABC had "no alternative means to eliminate these ongoing and immediate threats other than total capitulation to the Administration’s demands."

In a separate filing ABC has asked for a temporary restraining order and an injunction in regards to the FCC's demands for early license renewal.

Who Supports Disney: