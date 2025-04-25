Hasbro Extends Strategic Relationship with Disney Consumer Products
The multi-year extension will allow Hasbro to continue to create innovative toys and games for popular franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel.
Hasbro has announced a multi-year extension to its long-running partnership with Disney Consumer Products.
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro will continue to create innovative toys and games for Disney’s premier brands, such as Star Wars and Marvel, thanks to the multi-year extension.
- Under the extended agreement, Hasbro will continue to develop a wide range of products for families and fans of all ages, based on the iconic brands.
- This includes the extension of the popular series from the Star Wars galaxy, The Black Series and The Vintage Collection – as well as engaging new generations of fans with Lightsabers toys and other kids’ and preschool toys themed around characters from Darth Vader to The Mandalorian.
- Hasbro has established a tremendous fanbase for its Marvel Legends action figure series, which showcases fan-favorite characters from the Marvel Universe like Spider-Man and Black Panther.
- Preschoolers also can get in on the fun with a number of fun and engaging products inspired by the hit Disney Jr. animated series Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and the upcoming Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends.
- In addition to continuing its toy and games development with Disney, Hasbro also maintains its separate licensing arrangement with Disney that brings iconic Marvel characters into the Magic: The Gathering trading card game, further underscoring the depth and continued growth of their strategic relationship.
What They’re Saying:
- Tim Kilpin, Hasbro's President, Toys, Board Games, Licensing and Entertainment: "It’s an honor to be able to deepen our relationship with Disney Consumer Products to create even more magical play experiences for consumers across the globe. Star Wars and Marvel provide an extensive array of captivating content that gives us an unlimited trove of fresh ideas to create from. Our collaboration spans more than half a century, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship by bringing consumers everywhere brand-new play experiences tied to the exciting universes and characters of Star Wars and Marvel."
- Paul Gitter, Executive Vice President of Global Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products: "We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Hasbro to evolve our expansive portfolio of Star Wars and Marvel toys that bring these iconic adventures into daily life. From must-have collectibles to Lightsaber toys, we aim to push the boundaries of creativity to deliver innovative products and engaging play experiences that bring our fans closer to their favorite stories and characters."