IAAPA Reveals Winners of the 2024-2025 Inspiration, Service, and Young Professional Awards
The IAAPA Honors 2025 will take place in Rust, Germany, from April 28 to 30, where the winners will be recognized and celebrated.
IAAPA has revealed the winners of the 2024-2025 Inspiration, Service, and Young Professional Awards.
What's Happening:
- IAAPA, the global organization for the attractions sector, has announced the recipients of the 2024-2025 Inspiration, Service, and Young Professional Awards.
- These awards recognize both seasoned innovators committed to the industry's vitality and emerging talents demonstrating exceptional dedication, emphasizing individuals who contribute to the advancement and prosperity of the attractions industry.
- The Inspiration Award recognizes visionary individuals who drive regional innovation, enhancing local attractions.
- The Service Award honors dedicated volunteers who contribute their time and skills to IAAPA, their communities, and the industry, often serving as leaders or mentors.
- The Young Professional Award celebrates emerging leaders who demonstrate leadership, integrity, and collaboration early in their careers.
- IAAPA Honors is an esteemed annual event that celebrates exceptional achievements in the attractions industry.
- Attendees can gain insights from award recipients, hear motivational talks from industry experts, explore Europa-Park, and network with fellow professionals.
- Earlier this year, the finalists for IAAPA's operational awards, the Brass Rings, were revealed, with the official winners to be announced at the global awards event on April 28-30 at Europa-Park in Rust, Germany.
Winners of the 2024-2025 IAAPA Individual Achievement Awards:
Inspiration Award:
- Mario Mamon, Enchanted Kingdom, Asia Pacific
- Sabine Lehmann, Curiositas, Europe, Middle East, Africa
- Cícero Fiedler, Interparques, Latin America, Caribbean
- Duncan Dickson (posthumously), Rosen College of Hospitality Management/UCF, North America
Service Award:
- Shaun McKeogh, Attractions Academy, Asia Pacific
- Evelyne Villame, Space Association, Europe, Middle East, Africa
- Valeria Cañón, Aquapolis and Aeropolis, Latin America, Caribbean
- Gina Claassen, Herschend Family Entertainment, North America
Young Professional Award:
- Steven Shen, Universal Beijing, Asia Pacific
- Cassidy Newman, WhiteWater West, Europe, Middle East, Africa
- Marcos Michan, Xtreme Park, Latin America, Caribbean
- Jessi O’Daniel, Typhoon Texas, North America
What They're Saying:
- Jakob Wahl, president and CEO of IAAPA: “Receiving an award of such stature is a remarkable accomplishment. It is a true testament of the dedication and creativity that drives our industry forward. Their contributions not only elevate their own organizations but also inspire excellence across our global community."
- Adrea Gibbs, chair of the IAAPA Global Awards Committee: “The Global Awards Committee would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the IAAPA Individual Achievement Award winners and include special thank you to the Regional Achievement Judging Task Forces.These incredible people have inspired us all with their contribution and service. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and continuing impact on the industry next month at IAAPA Honors."
