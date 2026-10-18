Magic & Mayhem: Palo, Phony, MNF Drama, and More

Welcome back to Magic & Mayhem — our periodic look at some of the good things that are happening at Disney as well as some of the bad.

Mayhem: Removing the prix fixe option at Palo and converting the Platinum Castaway Club dining benefit into a credit creates another opportunity for a once-meaningful perk to lose value. Unless that credit increases alongside menu prices, there is no guarantee it will continue to cover the full meal the benefit was intended to provide. What was once an invitation to enjoy dinner could gradually become a discount toward an increasingly expensive evening.

I remember when Palo was included in the cruise fare and the initial $10 fee was introduced as a way to manage demand. With each subsequent increase, the restaurant has moved further from being part of the ship’s overall offering and closer to being a premium experience carrying a substantial additional charge. Meanwhile, despite Disney Cruise Line’s expansion, it has been a while since I have felt a comparable improvement in the value offered to returning guests. Loyalty should be rewarded with more than another explanation of why a benefit covers less. If Disney wants to keep an expanding fleet full, it should give its most loyal passengers reasons to feel appreciated.

Magic: Hulu’s upcoming series Phony is difficult to describe, but a blast to watch. Its central premise follows a high school student who believes his mother has been replaced following a car accident. That is an intriguing starting point, but what makes the show special is how it moves between comedy, drama, and mystery, finding a balance that feels unlike anything I have seen before.

Explaining much more would risk spoiling the discovery, and part of the fun is watching the series reveal what kind of show it wants to be. Alex gave it five out of five stars, and I have to agree. Sometimes the hardest shows to describe are the easiest to recommend.

Mayhem: The Walt Disney Company celebrated its 103rd anniversary, although you could easily have missed it. Beyond an afternoon social post from CEO Josh D’Amaro, I saw little official acknowledgment of the occasion. For a company that has built so much of its identity around celebrating its history, and has never been shy about creating occasions to celebrate, the subdued treatment was striking.

Every anniversary does not need a yearlong campaign or a new merchandise collection. But the company’s birthday offers a natural opportunity to connect its past with its future, recognize the people carrying its legacy forward, and remind fans why they care. When leadership talks so often about the importance of fandom, letting that moment pass with so little attention feels like a missed opportunity to put those words into practice.

Magic: I was disappointed when National Geographic’s Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller ended. Mariana is a distinctive journalist whose willingness to enter uncomfortable, dangerous spaces brings attention to stories that too often go unexplored. That is why I am thrilled she is returning with Super Scam Me, a special examining the increasing sophistication of romance scams.

She even goes undercover to reveal how easily someone can become a target, making a sprawling problem feel immediate and personal. Her strength has always been her ability to make dark, complicated subjects understandable without losing sight of the people involved. It is the kind of journalism that helps explain her Emmy success, and I hope this special adds to that recognition.

Mayhem: It is disappointing whenever ESPN’s commentator drama threatens to overshadow the games, particularly when it involves the team preparing to call the network’s first Super Bowl. Troy Aikman has publicly addressed his uncertain future as his contract approaches its end, while longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck has already secured a major extension. Whatever the reasoning behind those different timelines, the uncertainty has become a story of its own.

Contract negotiations can be complicated, and ESPN does not need to conduct them in public. But allowing this situation to linger risks turning each Monday Night Football broadcast into another occasion to scrutinize the relationship in the booth. As ESPN approaches one of the most important broadcasts in its history, the focus should be on delivering an exceptional game presentation. Hopefully, the network and Aikman can reach some clarity before questions about what happens afterward become a distraction from the moment itself.

Magic: Jason Recher’s role as Disney’s Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing & Creator Partnerships is getting some well-deserved attention. His name may not be familiar to every Disney fan, but his influence should be. In his previous role, Jason and the team he assembled helped Disney Experiences become more comfortable engaging with its fans, listening to them, and occasionally laughing along with them.

The humor and self-awareness that have become welcome parts of Disney’s D23 presentations reflect his encouragement to take the work seriously without always taking the company so seriously. That includes acknowledging missteps and recognizing that fans can love Disney while still having opinions about how it can improve. The greater openness surrounding Walt Disney Imagineering reflects a similarly valuable idea: understanding how much thought and effort goes into an experience can deepen our appreciation for the magic.

With a talented team continuing that work, Jason has been building relationships with creators across the digital landscape. Disney’s partnership with Dude Perfect and expanding relationship with Banana Ball show the possibilities. These creators share Disney’s enthusiasm for spectacle, storytelling, and bringing people together, making the connection feel natural.

Walt was always looking for new ways to reach an audience, and embracing today’s creators carries that instinct forward. What makes Jason’s approach encouraging is his understanding that those relationships work best when Disney appreciates what made the creators special in the first place. You may not know his name, but if you have enjoyed seeing a more open, playful, and approachable Disney, you have probably already enjoyed the results of his work.



