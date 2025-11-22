Yet Another Carriage Dispute Leaves NBCUniversal Channels Dark on Disney-Owned Fubo
The channels remain on Hulu + Live even though Disney combined businesses recently.
Yet again, it seems we’re in the midst of another carriage dispute, this one seeing the removal of NBCUniversal content from Fubo.
What’s Happening:
- Fubo (which devotees may recall that Disney now owns a 70% interest in, and recently merged with Hulu + Live TV) has removed channels from NBCUniversal after they failed to reach a new carriage agreement before their deadline.
- That deadline was Friday, November 21st.
- NBCUniversal reportedly has offered “fair rates and terms” for their portfolio of channels and sports content, that have also been accepted by Hulu + Live TV.
- Fubo told TheWrap that is has been engaged in “good faith negotiation” to renew their deal with NBCUniversal, adding “Unfortunately, NBCU has offered terms regarding pricing and packaging that we believe are egregiously above those offered to other distributors our size,” the spokesperson continued. “Additionally, NBCU will not allow Peacock to be ingested into the Fubo Channel Store despite giving this access to other channel stores. As a result, all NBCU networks have left Fubo as of 5 p.m. ET on November 21, 2025.”
- Now, a full list of channels from NBC Universal are no longer available to subscribers at this time, including:
- NBC local affiliates
- Telemundo Local/National
- NBC Sports 4K
- NBC Sports Bay Area
- NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
- NBC Sports Boston
- NBC Sports California
- NBC Sports California Plus
- NBC Sports California Plus 3
- NBC Sports Philadelphia
- NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- American Crimes
- Bravo
- Bravo Vault
- Caso Cerrado
- CNBC
- CNBC World
- Cozi
- Dateline 24/7
- E! Entertainment Television
- E! Keeping Up
- Golf Channel
- GolfPass
- LX Home
- Million Dollar Listing Vault
- MSNBC
- NBC NOW
- NBC Sports NOW
- NBC Universo
- True CRMZ
- New England Cable News
- Noticias Telemundo Ahora
- Oxygen True Crime
- Oxygen True Crime Archives
- Real Housewives Vault
- SNL Vault
- Telemundo Accion
- Telemundo al Dia
- The Golf Channel
- Today All Day
- Universal Movies
- USA Network
- Fubo has a reported 1.63 million subscribers, according to TheWrap, all of which will receive a $15.00 credit on their next billing cycle if the NBCUniversal Content remains off the platform for “an extended period of time.”
- Any cloud DVR recordings of NBCUniversal programming will also remain on subscriber’s accounts until they expire or are deleted.
- Recently, NBCUniversal struck a new carriage deal with Google back in October to avoid a blackout on YouTube TV.
- Fubo is also no strangers to blockouts themselves, with TelevisaUnivison, Discovery, SportsNet New York, along with Sinclair, Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Hearst, and Cox Media CBS Affiliates, AMC Networks, and A&E Networks all going dark at some point on the service since 2021.
- Currently, there is no timeline for a return of NBCUniversal networks to return.
- Though Disney did combine the businesses of Fubo and Hulu + Live, Hulu + Live does not appear to be affected by this carriage dispute.
Deja View:
- Only a few days ago, a similar story played out as Disney-owned networks went dark on YouTubeTV due to their failing to reach a carriage agreement.
- At the time, YouTube TV argued that Disney was demanding “costly economic terms” that would force price increases for their customers and benefit Disney’s own live-TV-style platforms (like Hulu + Live TV).
Disney, on the other hand, claimed YouTube TV was undervaluing its content. They also reportedly pushed for YouTube TV to carry ESPN Unlimited (Disney’s newer streaming plan) and even Disney+ in some form.
- On November 14th, an agreement had been reached and channels were restored to YouTube TV.
