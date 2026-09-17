espnW Announces Full Agenda and Speakers for 2026 Women + Sports Summit

Jess Sims will host the three-day Summit, featuring Billie Jean King, Abby Wambach, Chelsea Handler, Chlöe Bailey, and more.

Women’s sports leaders, athletes, entertainers, and business executives will come together this fall for one of espnW’s largest annual events. espnW has announced the full agenda and speaker lineup for the 17th annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit, presented by Toyota, taking place October 14-16 at Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, California.

What’s Happening:

The three-day Summit will bring together influential voices from across sports, business, entertainment, and other industries for keynote conversations, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and additional programming centered on opportunities and continued growth for women in sports.

Nearly all Summit programming will be livestreamed across select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms, allowing audiences beyond Ojai to follow the conversations. Virtual registration is free at the espnW Summit website.

ESPN college sports reporter, fitness expert, speaker, and instructor Jess Sims will host the Summit for the first time. Additional sessions will be moderated by journalist and podcast host Sarah Spain; ESPN studio host and SportsCenter anchor Christine Williamson; ESPN reporter and basketball analyst Andraya Carter; ESPN studio host and SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm; basketball analyst and two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike; and ESPN analyst and host Monica McNutt.

The Summit will open with Toyota Everyday Heroes, a returning program recognizing individuals working to create opportunities for women and girls in their local communities through sports. The session will feature Tiffany Shido, General Manager of Marketing for Toyota North America; Markeshia Grant, Executive Director of Epic for Girls; and Rhiannon Potkey, Founder and Executive Director of Goods 4 Greatness.

Opening Night will also feature a live episode of Welcome to the Party, bringing together sports icon and trailblazer Billie Jean King, two-time Olympic gold medalist and soccer icon Abby Wambach, and two-time World Cup champion and former U.S. Women’s National Team captain Julie Foudy.

Following the conversation, attendees will receive a special advance screening of Give Me The Ball!, an ESPN Films 30 for 30 documentary focused on King's career. The documentary is directed by Liz Garbus and Elizabeth Wolff.

The 2026 agenda will feature conversations spanning athletics, leadership, health, entertainment, motherhood, science, and the business of sports. Orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine physician, and researcher Dr. Vonda Wright will participate in a keynote conversation, while National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman will also take part in a keynote conversation.

Athletes will take center stage during the World-Class Athlete panel, featuring UNC and U.S. Women's Lacrosse player Chloe Humphrey, Mexico Women's National Flag Football Team captain Diana Flores, and Olympic gold medalist Hilary Knight.

The Women at the Helm panel will shift the conversation toward leadership across entertainment, gaming, consumer products, and sports betting. The panel will feature Blizzard Entertainment President Johanna Faries, Mattel Chief Consumer Products and Experiences Officer Natalia Premovic, and DraftKings Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Sherman.

Acclaimed comedian, television and podcast host, and seven-time New York Times bestselling author Chelsea Handler will also participate in a keynote conversation. Known for her work across stand-up, television, film, publishing, and podcasting, Handler first became widely known as the host of Chelsea Lately and has since continued building a career across multiple forms of entertainment.

The Global Sports Mentoring Program Showcase will feature Cate Dillon, Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The program will highlight the intersection of sports, mentorship, and international exchange.

The Summit will also feature its annual espnW Evening Keynote and Musical Performance, with Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and actress Chlöe Bailey taking the stage.

Motherhood and athletic performance will be the focus of the Elite Comeback: Motherhood & Performance session, featuring WNBA Chicago Sky player Skylar Diggins, Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch.

Another session, Gatorade's The 6%: Closing the Gap in Women’s Science, will examine the ongoing conversation surrounding research and science related to women's health and athletic performance.

“The Summit gives us an opportunity to bring together the people shaping the Women’s Sports ecosystem and setting the path for where the business is headed next – game-changing athletes, risk-taking leaders, and those pushing progress forward. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome this community back to Ojai for our 17th year,” said Susie Piotrkowski, Vice President, Women’s Sports Programming & espnW.

The 2026 gathering continues a Summit tradition of bringing together prominent voices from across sports and entertainment. Previous speakers have included Elizabeth Banks, Maren Morris, Ilona Maher, Candace Parker, Becky Hammon, Cindy Parlow Cone, Allyson Felix, Willow Bay, Halle Berry, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, Glennon Doyle, Chelsea Clinton, Jordan Chiles, and many others.

Founded in 2010, espnW is a global multiplatform brand focused on women’s sports fans and the broader women's sports community. The brand covers women's sports, athletes, culture, and fandom across ESPN platforms.

The 17th annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit, presented by Toyota, will take place October 14–16 at Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, California. Virtual registration is free, and nearly all Summit programming will be available to watch through select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms.

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