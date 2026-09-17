NFL Network Premiers "Building Buffalo" Alongside Stadium Debut

The newest NFL stadium is the subject of a new documentary.

Tonight is a big night for the NFL's Buffalo Bills as the team plays its first regular season home game in the brand-new Highmark Stadium. While most eyes may be on the game, the NFL Network is set to focus on the building itself.

What's Happening:

Tonight, September 17, the Buffalo Bills take on the Detroit Lions in the first regular season NFL game played in Buffalo's new Highmark Stadium.

Just before the game goes live, NFL Network will premiere the first of two parts of Building Buffalo at 7 PM ET.

The two-part documentary focuses on the tradespeople involved in the construction of the stadium.

Bills legends Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, and Steve Tasker appear, alongside current players Damar Hamlin, Dawson Knox, and DJ Moore.

Five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dion Dawkins acts as executive producer.

Part two of the series airs on September 24 at 7 PM ET.

The documentary will also be available via the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.

Highmark Stadium:

Highmark Stadium broke ground in 2023 and cost $1.7 billion to complete.

The stadium officially opened in June. It's the newest NFL stadium and the first in six years, following the 2020 openings of both SoFi Stadium in L.A. and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

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