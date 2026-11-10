Even More Performers Announced for 60th Annual CMA Awards

Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, and more join the lineup, with a special Brooks & Dunn tribute planned.

The lineup for the milestone 60th Annual CMA Awards continues to grow, with the Country Music Association and ABC announcing another round of performers set to take the stage in Nashville this November.

What’s Happening:

Newly announced performers include Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. Additionally, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY, and Marcus King will join forces for a special tribute celebrating this year's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, Brooks & Dunn.

Hosted by reigning Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson for the third consecutive year, the 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The ceremony will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Wilson is among this year's nominees, earning three nominations in the Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Single of the Year categories. Luke Combs is also a three-time nominee, competing for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill will make a special appearance at the ceremony. The 12-time CMA Awards host will bring his celebrated musicianship back to Country Music's biggest night.

Megan Moroney, a two-time nominee, will return to the CMA Awards stage after earning nominations for Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year. Meanwhile, Mumford & Sons will make their CMA Awards debut alongside four-time nominee Chris Stapleton.

Stapleton is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. He will also share the stage with Stephen Wilson Jr., who earned four nominations this year in the New Artist, Male Vocalist, Song, and Music Video categories.

One of the night's special moments will celebrate Brooks & Dunn, recipients of the 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Joining the tribute are Vocal Duo of the Year nominees Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY, who is nominated for Musical Event and Song of the Year, and Marcus King.

A limited number of tickets still remain for the 60th Annual CMA Awards.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association, with Robert Deaton serving as executive producer, Alan Carter as director, and Jon Macks as head writer.

Fans can also tune in to CMA Awards Backstage Live, presented by Bath & Body Works and hosted by Lauren Alaina and Haley Baylee.

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