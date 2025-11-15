Jonas Brothers Drop Festive New Soundtrack & Music Video for "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie"

Holiday pop magic arrives as the Jonas Brothers unveil the soundtrack to their Disney+ Christmas comedy.

The Jonas Brothers just delivered a double holiday surprise! A Very Jonas Christmas Movie hit streaming today, and its full festive soundtrack dropped right alongside it.





What’s Happening:

The trio behind the band have dropped the full soundtrack, offering fans a front-row seat to their festive comeback.

The album, featuring eight new songs including standout tracks like “Remember When” and “Coming Home This Christmas” (with sax legend Kenny G), arrived today, November 14, 2025 via Hollywood Records and Republic Records.

The Jonas Brothers also released their official video for “Remember When,” featured in the A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

With 10 tracks in total, the record also includes a live version of “Sucker” and multiple iterations of “Like It’s Christmas,” offering a rich musical experience for fans and newcomers alike.

The track list includes: Like It’s Christmas (Live Version) Best Night Coming Home This Christmas (feat. Kenny G) Home Alone Feel Something (feat. Chloe Bennet) Remember When Better Off Alone Time Sucker (Live Version) Like It’s Christmas

The album runs approximately 28 minutes and features both holiday originals and new live versions of fan favorites.

The film itself, which launched today on Disney+ and Hulu, puts Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas front and center as they play themselves racing from London to New York in a holiday-fueled mission to make it home for Christmas. Along the way, they face comedic twists, family stakes, and that signature Jonas blend of pop music and brotherhood.

The soundtrack reflects that journey, which blends a mix of upbeat party anthems and reflective ballads that mirror the story’s emotional arc.

“We wanted this album to feel like part celebration, part road-trip diary,” Joe Jonas shared in recent interviews.



More Streaming News: