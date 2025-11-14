First Look: "Family Guy" Takes on Holiday Movie Tropes in Hulu Exclusive Special

Get ready for a holiday special with a twist… and an episode title only "Family Guy" could pull off.

Think you’ve seen every cheesy holiday movie? Family Guy is about to prove you wrong.







What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the first look at its upcoming Family Guy Holiday Special, officially (and hilariously) titled:

“Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Familiar Holiday Movie.”

Blending Family Guy’s irreverent humor with the cozy formula of classic Hallmark and Lifetime holiday films, the special puts Lois at the center of a festive and chaotic adventure.

In this holiday-movie parody, Lois is sent on a covert mission to a charming small town where she must secure Peter’s legendary pie recipe for her employer, “Big Pie.” What follows is Family Guy’s signature satirical spin on the warm, predictable holiday films we know and love, complete with romance, small-town coziness, and musical flair.

Adding to the festivities, Lainey Wilson guest stars as a country singer and performs an original song that opens the episode.

The one-hour event premieres Friday, November 28, streaming exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.





