Disney Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" Hosted by Derek Hough

Disney’s dazzling holiday tradition returns, filled with festive performances and magical surprises.

The magic of the season is coming to your screen as Disney celebrates a decade of holiday cheer!

What’s Happening:

Hosted by Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular returns for its milestone 10th year with an all-star lineup, exclusive sneak peeks, and a festive look at how Disney Parks around the world sparkle for the holidays.

Airing Monday, December 1, at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu and Disney+, the beloved special will feature showstopping performances by Gwen Stefani, Nicole Scherzinger, Trisha Yearwood, Good Charlotte, Coco Jones, Bebe Rexha, and more, with narration from Ginnifer Goodwin, the voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2.

Filmed from Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawai‘i, the two-hour event will also give fans a first look at some of Disney’s biggest upcoming stories, including Avatar: Fire and Ash, introduced by the film’s cast from Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Plus, Ke Huy Quan will join from Disneyland Resort to celebrate Zootopia 2, while Nate Torrence offers a special peek at the brand-new 4D show, Zootopia: Better Zoogether! debuting at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Performances include: Derek Hough – “We Need a Little Christmas” / “December” Aloe Blacc – “This Christmas” Good Charlotte – “Fairytale of New York” Coco Jones – “Silent Night” Mariah the Scientist – “Santa Baby” Bebe Rexha – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” Nicole Scherzinger – “O Holy Night” Gwen Stefani – “Shake The Snow Globe” Iam Tongi – “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” Trisha Yearwood – “My Favorite Things”



Produced by Disney executive Sally Hopkins Conner alongside EverWonder Studio and executive producers Michael Antinoro, Tiffany Faigus, and Ashley Edens, this year’s spectacular promises music, magic, and holiday wonder.





