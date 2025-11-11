Tokyo Disneyland Kicks Off the Holidays with “Toys Wondrous Christmas!” Parade

Santa’s elves, festive floats, and holiday cheer take over Tokyo Disneyland this season!

Get ready to jingle all the way! Tokyo Disneyland has unwrapped its brand-new seasonal parade, “Toys Wondrous Christmas!”, running now through December 25, 2025.





What’s Happening:

The festive takeover of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea promises sparkling entertainment, magical décor, and holiday cheer around every corner.

“Toys Wondrous Christmas!” transports guests straight into Santa Claus’ toy factory, where merry elves are hard at work crafting holiday magic. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Pete lead the celebration, joined by teddy bears in cozy winter outfits, whimsical toy vehicles, and a marching nutcracker band.

Each colorful float tells its own story, and the parade stops at three key locations between Westernland and Fantasyland, The Plaza, and between Tomorrowland and Toontown, giving guests multiple chances to catch a special performance filled with music, dancing, and seasonal joy.





More Holiday Offerings at Tokyo Disneyland:

At Tokyo DisneySea, the holidays come alive with “Disney Christmas Greeting”, a festive show on Mediterranean Harbor. Guests can also enjoy performances by the Holiday Wonder Band and Christmas Carolers at American Waterfront.

At night, “Starbright Christmas” lights up the sky with fireworks over Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea.

Both parks sparkle this season! World Bazaar to Cinderella Castle features festive decorations and a towering Christmas tree, while Mediterranean Harbor shines with new lights.

Seasonal fun continues at fan-favorite attractions. The Jingle Bell Jamboree at Country Bear Theater brings holiday tunes, and Haunted Mansion Holiday Nightmare, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, offers spooky-yet-festive fun through January 12, 2026.





