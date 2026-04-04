"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page, and More to Appear Week of April 6th

Prime Focus covers the ongoing conflict in the West Bank, the Artemis mission, new technology for diabetic patients, and more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of April 6th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of April 6-10:

Monday, April 6 Lamar Odom (Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom) Connor Tomlinson and Lise Smith (Love on the Spectrum Season 4) Prime Focus, featuring Gio Benitez, tours Alaska Airlines’ new facility outside of Seattle, where they train crew members on everything from unruly passengers to cabin depressurization.

Tuesday, April 7 Terry Crews (Terry’s Many Hats) Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page (You, Me and Tuscany) Chase Infiniti and Lucy Halliday (The Testaments) Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, highlights the new technology that is helping diabetic patients gain a new lease on life by minimizing the need for amputations All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with actress Olivia Munn as she shares more about her life and breast cancer journey

Wednesday, April 8 Riz Ahmed (Hamlet) Mark Ballas (Chicago; Dancing with the Stars) Prime Focus, Britt Clennett, investigates the West Bank, where the IDF is quietly assisting settlers, contributing to conditions that have made life increasingly difficult for Palestinians and fueled a rise in settler violence and Palestinian casualties.

Thursday, April 9 Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, and Frankie Muniz (Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair) Anthony Davis (Foul Play with Anthony Davis) Prime Focus, featuring Gio Benitez, checks in on the Artemis mission and shares what this mission means for getting humans back to the moon and beyond

Friday, April 10 Elizabeth Banks and Matthew McFadyen (The Miniature Wife) Patricia E. Gillespie (#SKYKING) Mo Willems and The Pigeon (It’s My Bird-Day)



Where to Watch:

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ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.