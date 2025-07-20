"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Lee Pace, Noah Cyrus and More to Appear Week of July 21st

Prime Focus topics cover migrant boats crossing into the UK, illegal vaping, and an encore broadcast highlighting Japan's Kabuki theater.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of July 21st. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe. Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of July 21-25:

Monday, July 21 James Longman and Rachel Scott ( What You Need To Know Lee Pace ( Foundation ) Cam ( All Things Light ) Prime Focus, featuring Patrick Reevell, looks into the surge in migrant boat crossing into the UK.

Tuesday, July 22 Noah Cyrus ( I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME ) Jason Flom and Allison Flom ( Lulu Is a Rhinoceros ) Prime Focus looks into the world of illegal vaping, the dangers they pose to kids, and what the government is doing to address the issue.

Wednesday, July 23 Governor JB Pritzker Mariana Van Zeller ( Trafficked Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, July 24 Judy Sheindlin ( Justice on Trial ; American court-show arbitrator, television producer, former prosecutor) TikTalk with creator Jaclyn (@llolfashiondump) Prime Focus TBA

Friday, July 25 Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn ( The Fantastic Four: First Steps Prime Focus featuring Juju Chang, highlights Japan’s ancient tradition of Kabuki theater and travels to Kabuki-za for a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the legendary theater in Tokyo. (Original air date: May 30, 2025)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.