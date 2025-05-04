"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Geena Davis, Josh Hartnett and More to Appear Week of May 5th

Prime Focus topics include the Met Gala, the Diddy trial, the conclave to elect a new Pope, and Andrew Tate.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of May 5th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of May 5th-9th:

Monday, May 5 Matt Maltese ( Anytime, Anyplace, Anyhow ) Prime Focus, featuring Michael Strahan, sits down with Anna Wintour for the Met Gala



*ABC News Live will be airing special coverage from the Met Gala red carpet beginning at 9 p.m. EDT, anchored by Deborah Roberts.*

Tuesday, May 6 Lisa Cortés ( Murder Has Two Faces ) Prime Focus, featuring Aaron Katersky, will dive into the Diddy trial as jury selection begins

Wednesday, May 7 Rich Brian ( WHERE IS MY HEAD? ) Geena Davis ( The Girl Who Was Too Big for the Page ) Prime Focus takes a deeper look at the upcoming conclave, featuring Linsey Davis on the ground in Rome

Thursday, May 8 Mallrat ( Light Hit My Face Like a Straight Right ) TikTalk with creator Jarred Jermaine Prime Focus, featuring Linsey Davis, highlights accusations against social media personality Andrew Tate



*Following Prime at 8:30 p.m. EDT, ABC News Live will be airing the 30-minute special Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20.*

Friday, May 9 Jonathan Russell and Tyler Williams of The Head and the Heart ( Aperture ) Josh Hartnett ( Fight or Flight )



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.