"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Liam Neeson, Sophia Bush, and More to Appear Week of October 26th

Prime Focus starts a new series, "The Midterms Frontline looking at voters and election issues in three states.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of October 26th. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of October 26-30:

Monday, October 26 All Access with Liam Neeson

Tuesday, October 27 Chef Melissa King (The Girl Who Would Become King: A Memoir) Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja (Mediterranean All the Way) Prime Focus, with Jay O’Brien, launches the three-part series The Midterms Frontline, beginning in Michigan and speaking to voters from college bars to farms about the issues impacting them in this critical swing state

Wednesday, October 28 Busy Philipps (Cupertino) Casey Revkin (executive director and co-founder Each Step Home) Jason Priestley (Private Eyes West Coast) Prime Focus, with Jay O’Brien, continues The Midterms Frontline series in Maine, discussing key issues with voters from the woods to fishing boats off the coast

Thursday, October 29 Dawn Porter (When a Witness Recants) Jaalen Best (The Greatest) Prime Focus, with Jay O’Brien, concludes The Midterms Frontline series in Texas, focusing on voters across communities on the U.S.-Mexico border about the Senate race and what they think about the president’s immigration policy

Friday, October 30 Sophia Bush (And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress) Ashe (Girl of Your Dreams)



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