"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Amanda Knox, Natalie Dormer and More to Appear Week of March 24th

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of March 24th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe. Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of March 24th-28th:

Monday, March 24 Stereophonics ( Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait ) Byron Pitts ( Nightline ) Prime Focus will dive into the recent influx of insurance fraud caught on camera and who is being blamed in multiple RICO lawsuits.

Tuesday, March 25 Amanda Knox ( Free: My Search for Meaning ) Dora Jar ( No Way To Relax When You Are On Fire ) Prime Focus speaks with people who are embracing technology and putting microchips inside their bodies.

Wednesday, March 26 Natalie Dormer and Julia Fisher Farbman ( Audrey’s Children ) Chase Sui Wonders ( The Studio ) Prime Focus looks into fears around the bird flu.

Thursday, March 27 Chloe Moriondo ( Oyster ) TikTok with creator Owen Han Caroline Darian ( I’ll Never Call Him Dad Again ; daughter of Giséle Pelicot) Prime Focus highlights the impact of immigration and how Americans are being affected.

Friday, March 28 Context and analysis of the day’s headlines Guests TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.