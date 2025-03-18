ABC News' "Nightline" Set for Day-Long 45th Anniversary Celebration

The show's logo will also receive a refresh for the anniversary.
ABC’s Nightline is celebrating its 45th anniversary with an updated logo and a day-long celebration.

  • Noticeable above, Nightline is using its 45th anniversary to reset its logo to a completely capitalized style, harkening back to the show’s logo from 1997 through 2017, reports Variety.
  • Alongside the stylistic change, Nightline will be celebrating the milestone anniversary with a day-long celebration across ABC News’ various platforms on March 24th.
  • Current co-anchors Juju Chang and Byron Pitts will make appearances on Good Morning America, The View, Prime with Linsey Davis, GMA3, and ABC News’ Start Here podcast.
  • Nightline will also receive celebratory segments on World News Tonight and across ABC News Digital.
  • To kick off the anniversary, a special edition of Nightline will air on March 24th at 12:35am featuring interviews with original anchor Ted Koppel, along with previous anchors Terry Moran, Dan Harris, Cynthia McFadden, Bill Weir, and Dan Abrams.
  • Nightline’s anniversary special, alongside all other episodes, will be made available to stream the next day on Hulu.

