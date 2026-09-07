The Aladdin Broadway Musical is Teasing an Announcement, But What Could it Be?

In the world of social media, you can never have too much hype. Instead of simply getting hype for a thing, there is the hype that comes with announcing a thing, and then there is the hype that comes with announcing that you are planning to announce a thing. Yes, we are part of the problem. But in this case, so is Aladdin the Broadway Musical, which has announced that something will be announced soon, so let the speculation begin.

What's Happening:

In a post on Instagram, the official account for Aladdin on Broadway has released a short clip, which is just a shot of the lamp on a stage, with a note that something will happen tomorrow.

There is only one thing that the commenters on the original post are hoping for. They are universally hoping the announcement will be that a proshot version of Aladdin on stage will be released on Disney+.

This isn't an idea without precedent. Proshot versions of musicals have become incredibly popular as both theatrical and streaming content. Disney+ is home to a few high-profile examples, with both Hamilton and the Broadway versions of Frozen and Newsies available on the platform.

While it certainly could be that a proshoot announcement is incoming, that's far from clear.

The one odd thing about the announcement is that the word "TALK" is in all capital letters, whereas the rest of the words are not.

If the word is meant as a hint, and not just a really odd text choice, then the word "talk" does not lead one to the idea of a proshot musical.

What the word does indicate, at least to this writer, is something else that has become popular on Disney+ in recent weeks: podcasts.

You can currently watch episodes of both a Countdown to Doomsday Marvel podcast and a Mandalorian and Grogu Star Wars podcast on Disney+.

We're seeing a lot of "online" content traditionally experienced through other platforms arrive on Disney+, so this could just be more of that.

Of course, ultimately, all of this is speculation, but check back with Laughing Place tomorrow to see just what all this is about.

More Disney/Broadway News: