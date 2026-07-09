Disney on Broadway Offering Group Rates and Signature Events to See "The Lion King" and "Aladdin"
You ain't never had a friend like discounted tickets!
If you've got a group planning to see one of Disney Theatrical's productions on Broadway this year-- namely The Lion King and Aladdin-- you may want to look into group rates and special Signature Events coming up for these shows in New York City. More information below.
What's happening:
- Disney on Broadway is offering Signature Events with group rates to see the musical theatrical productions of The Lion King and Aladdin in New York City.
- Signature Events for these shows are hosted throughout the year, such as:
- Scouts Day on Broadway (Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 PM for The Lion King and Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 PM for Aladdin)
- Nurses Night Out (Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 PM for The Lion King and Sunday, August 23 at 6:30 PM for Aladdin)
- Educator Appreciation Night (Wednesday, September 2 at 7:00 PM for The Lion King and Thursday, September 3 at 7:00 PM for Aladdin)
- U.S. Armed Forces Salute on Broadway (Wednesday, November 11 at 7:00 PM for The Lion King and Thursday, November 12 at 7:00 PM for Aladdin)
- First Responders Appreciation (Thursday, September 3 at 7:00 PM for The Lion King and Sunday, October 18 at 1:00 PM for Aladdin)
- Hospitality Industry Night (Thursday, September 10 at 7:00 PM for Aladdin)
- Day of Excellence: Divine 9 (Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 PM for The Lion King)
- These Signature events include group rates and special perks such as gift bags, patches, cast Q&A post-show experiences, merchandise offers, and other event materials.
- Other group ticketing requests can be made by calling 212-703-1040 or visiting the official Disney Theatrical Sales website. More information on the above-listed Signature Events can also be found at the site.
- Disney's The Lion King began its run on Broadway in 1997, while Aladdin started on Broadway in 2014 after a three-year touring run.
More Disney Theatrical News:
- The touring production of Beauty and the Beast celebrated its first year with new additions to the cast.
- Exclusive new merchandise is available for guests seeing The Lion King on Broadway and on tour.
- A massive Genie's lamp from Aladdin is helping to promote the Broadway musical in Times Square.