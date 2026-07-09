Disney on Broadway Offering Group Rates and Signature Events to See "The Lion King" and "Aladdin"

If you've got a group planning to see one of Disney Theatrical's productions on Broadway this year-- namely The Lion King and Aladdin-- you may want to look into group rates and special Signature Events coming up for these shows in New York City. More information below.

What's happening:

Disney on Broadway is offering Signature Events with group rates to see the musical theatrical productions of The Lion King and Aladdin in New York City.

Signature Events for these shows are hosted throughout the year, such as: Scouts Day on Broadway ( Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 PM for The Lion King and Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 PM for Aladdin) Nurses Night Out ( Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 PM for The Lion King and Sunday, August 23 at 6:30 PM for Aladdin) Educator Appreciation Night ( Wednesday, September 2 at 7:00 PM for The Lion King and Thursday, September 3 at 7:00 PM for Aladdin) U.S. Armed Forces Salute on Broadway ( Wednesday, November 11 at 7:00 PM for The Lion King and Thursday, November 12 at 7:00 PM for Aladdin) First Responders Appreciation ( Thursday, September 3 at 7:00 PM for The Lion King and Sunday, October 18 at 1:00 PM for Aladdin) Hospitality Industry Night ( Thursday, September 10 at 7:00 PM for Aladdin) Day of Excellence: Divine 9 ( Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 PM for The Lion King)

These Signature events include group rates and special perks such as gift bags, patches, cast Q&A post-show experiences, merchandise offers, and other event materials.

Other group ticketing requests can be made by calling 212-703-1040 or visiting the official Disney Theatrical Sales website. More information on the above-listed Signature Events can also be found at the site.

or visiting the official Disney Theatrical Sales website. More information on the above-listed Signature Events can also be found at the site. Disney's The Lion King began its run on Broadway in 1997, while Aladdin started on Broadway in 2014 after a three-year touring run.

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