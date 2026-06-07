Times Square Embraces Broadway Magic with Massive Genie's Lamp from "Aladdin"
This giant version of the Genie's lamp used to sit atop the marquee of the New Amsterdam Theatre.
An iconic prop inspired by of one of Disney's most enduring Broadway shows has made its way to Times Square.
What's Happening:
- Disney and Broadway fans can celebrate Aladdin on Broadway with a massive display of the Genie's lamp, now on view to tourists in Times Square.
- This lamp used to sit atop of the marquee of the New Amsterdam Theatre, the home of Aladdin, on 42nd Street.
- Weighing 1,200 pounds and standing 14 feet tall, this replica of the lamp used in the show was built to honor the show's 10th anniversary.
- Visitors to Times Square can view this magical piece of Broadway history through June 15 in Father Duffy Square, located at 7th Ave & W 47th St.
- The unveiling of the Genie's lamp was marked by a performance of "Friend Like Me" by current Genie performer Caleb A. Barnett, alongside ensemble members Keisha Gilles, Mikayla Renfrow, Anju Cloud, and Adriana Negron.
- Walt Disney World fans may recognize this iteration of the Genie's lamp, as it was previously on display at EPCOT during the International Festival of the Arts.
Exploring the New Amsterdam Theatre:
- Our own Maxon Faber recently attended a D23 event touring the historic New Amsterdam Theatre, a place where Disney On Broadway magic was born!
- In addition to exploring the theatre and getting to see Aladdin, the event also featured a presentation long history of the theatre and Disney’s massive commitment to bringing Disney stories to Broadway.
- The New Amsterdam is even said to be haunted by a ghost, in the form of Olive Thomas, a former star of the theater.
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