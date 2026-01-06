Stars of "Aladdin" on Broadway Set to Debut New Medley on Tomorrow's "Jenna & Friends"
The new medley features the award-winning score of the animated classic.
The cast of Aladdin on Broadway are set to debut a new medley on tomorrow’s edition of Jenna & Friends on NBC.
What’s Happening:
- The stars of Aladdin on Broadway are leaving the stage and heading over to 30 Rockefeller Center to join Jenna & Friends tomorrow morning, January 7th.
- Together, the cast will perform a brand-new medley of the award-winning score from the original film, following the third hour of TODAY, at 10:00 AM EST.
- In a post shared to social media revealing the news, we see an image of the Genie, Jasmine, and Aladdin - leading us to believe that they will be the ones appearing on the show tomorrow - currently played by Michael James Scott, Sonya Balsara, and Ainsley Melham, respectively.
- Back in August of 2025, Aladdin on Broadway became the 14th longest running show in Broadway history, clocking its 4,092nd performance at the New Amsterdam Theatre, surpassing the original Broadway run of Miss Saigon which played 4,091 performances.
- Since its 2014 premiere, Aladdin has welcomed over 6.5 million guests and has consistently been one of the top-grossing shows on Broadway.
- Based on the 1992 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Beguelin.
- The same year the show debuted, it was nominated for five Tony awards, with original Genie performer James Monroe Iglehart taking home a win.
