New York City Signing: Join Alex Segura at Disney Store to Celebrate "Enemy of My Enemy"

The new Daredevil novel is out now!

Alex Segura is headed to Disney Store New York to sign copies of his book Enemy of My Enemy.

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What’s Happening:

Marvel writer Alex Segura is headed to the Big Apple to celebrate the release of his new book Enemy of My Enemy: A Daredevil Marvel Crime Novel.

Announced on Instagram by Segura himself, he will be heading to the Disney Store in Times Square to sign copies of the new Marvel novel.

Fans looking to meet him can head to the New York City retail location at 5:30PM this Thursday, March 26th.

In Enemy of My Enemy, reports claim the Kingpin and a police officer were killed by Punisher, who has turned himself in.

Daredevil (Matt Murdock) suspects inconsistencies, noting the Punisher doesn’t kill police or surrender voluntarily.

Despite the Punisher’s violent past, Matt believes no one should be punished for crimes they didn’t commit.

Matt represents Frank Castle in court, leading to a tense legal and psychological battle to uncover the truth.

The case becomes more complicated when Matt’s girlfriend testifies, adding personal stakes.

With the Kingpin gone, power struggles intensify across Hell’s Kitchen.

Matt must grapple with what justice truly means—legal truth, public good, or personal morality.

The novel is part of Marvel’s crime series, focusing on grounded, street-level storytelling that doesn’t require prior Marvel knowledge.

Enemy of My Enemy is out now and available at book stores everywhere.

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