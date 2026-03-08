Dive Into the Origins of The Mystery Shack in “The Art of Gravity Falls,” Coming this September

Celebrate the hit Disney Channel series Gravity Falls with a brand new artbook arriving this fall!

  • Gravity Falls has become a fan favorite series for its weird, supernatural, and charming storyline. 
  • Gaining somewhat of a cult following, the Disney Channel animated series ran from 2012 to 2016, earning a staggering 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and a well earned 8.9/10 on IMDb. 
  • Now, fans looking to bring a touch of The Mystery Shack into their home can look forward to a new artbook celebrating the series. 
  • Shared in an announcement on Instagram, Hyperion Ave Books and Disney Books have shared that The Art of Gravity Falls is set to arrive, well, this fall!
  • Readers are invited to take a nostalgic trip back to the origins of Gravity Falls, with the book showing off unseen development art.
  • The true origins of the series have been kept secret for years, but now series creator Alex Hirsch and co-writer Rob Renzetti will reveal the visual history of the show for the first time.
  • It also features extensive behind-the-scenes material and hidden Easter eggs from the series.
  • The Art of Gravity Falls includes interviews with members of the show’s creative team, and a foreword by animation legend James Baxter.
  • It celebrates the artists who helped create the beloved series Gravity Falls hoping to serve as inspiration and a guide for creatives who want to turn their ideas into unforgettable animated adventures. 
  • Retailing for $55, you can preorder the book now on Amazon
  • The Art of Gravity Falls is set to release on September 15th.

