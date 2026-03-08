Disney Parks Set to Release New Egg-cellent Winnie the Pooh Popcorn Bucket

It is sure to make any blustery day a bit brighter!

As Easter approaches, Disney Parks are set to release a new egg-cellent popcorn bucket inspired by Winnie the Pooh.

What’s Happening:

Springtime is one of the prettiest times of year to visit the Disney Parks, and guests visiting the resort will soon be able to pick up a new popcorn bucket inspired by the season.

Taking on an easter egg hunt aesthetic, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet can be seen sitting in a bed of flowers with Winnie dressed up as the easter bunny and Piglet popping out of an egg.

The egg can be both open and closed, which pops open when pressed.

Revealed last year, Disney Parks on X has shared information on when fans can grab this new accessory.

This bucket is eggs-actly what we needed 🐣💖 Simply press down on the egg for Piglet to pop out! #DisneyEats pic.twitter.com/12MNQhpt29 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 8, 2026

Starting on March 11th, Disneyland Resort guests will be able to grab the collectible with Walt Disney World guests getting the opportunity “soon.”

For those looking to head to a Disney Parks resort for some springtime fun, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

