Disney Parks Set to Release New Egg-cellent Winnie the Pooh Popcorn Bucket
It is sure to make any blustery day a bit brighter!
As Easter approaches, Disney Parks are set to release a new egg-cellent popcorn bucket inspired by Winnie the Pooh.
What’s Happening:
- Springtime is one of the prettiest times of year to visit the Disney Parks, and guests visiting the resort will soon be able to pick up a new popcorn bucket inspired by the season.
- Taking on an easter egg hunt aesthetic, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet can be seen sitting in a bed of flowers with Winnie dressed up as the easter bunny and Piglet popping out of an egg.
- The egg can be both open and closed, which pops open when pressed.
- Revealed last year, Disney Parks on X has shared information on when fans can grab this new accessory.
- Starting on March 11th, Disneyland Resort guests will be able to grab the collectible with Walt Disney World guests getting the opportunity “soon.”
