Disney Parks Set to Release New Egg-cellent Winnie the Pooh Popcorn Bucket

It is sure to make any blustery day a bit brighter!

As Easter approaches, Disney Parks are set to release a new egg-cellent popcorn bucket inspired by Winnie the Pooh

What’s Happening:

  • Springtime is one of the prettiest times of year to visit the Disney Parks, and guests visiting the resort will soon be able to pick up a new popcorn bucket inspired by the season. 
  • Taking on an easter egg hunt aesthetic, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet can be seen sitting in a bed of flowers with Winnie dressed up as the easter bunny and Piglet popping out of an egg.
  • The egg can be both open and closed, which pops open when pressed.
  • Revealed last year, Disney Parks on X has shared information on when fans can grab this new accessory. 

  • Starting on March 11th, Disneyland Resort guests will be able to grab the collectible with Walt Disney World guests getting the opportunity “soon.”
  • For those looking to head to a Disney Parks resort for some springtime fun, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

