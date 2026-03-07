Viral Sensation Tom Lizard Features in "Hoppers" PhotoPass Magic Shot at Walt Disney World

This limited-time Magic Shot is available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks through the end of the month.

Walt Disney World is marking the release of Pixar's Hoppers with a new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot featuring everybody's favorite viral lizard.

What's Happening:

  • Coinciding with the arrival of Hoppers in theaters everywhere, Walt Disney World guests can now partake in a special Magic Shot from Disney PhotoPass featuring the viral sensation Tom Lizard.
  • This Tom Lizard Magic Shot (and more) are available at the following locations through March 31:

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com