Viral Sensation Tom Lizard Features in "Hoppers" PhotoPass Magic Shot at Walt Disney World
This limited-time Magic Shot is available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks through the end of the month.
Walt Disney World is marking the release of Pixar's Hoppers with a new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot featuring everybody's favorite viral lizard.
What's Happening:
- Coinciding with the arrival of Hoppers in theaters everywhere, Walt Disney World guests can now partake in a special Magic Shot from Disney PhotoPass featuring the viral sensation Tom Lizard.
- This Tom Lizard Magic Shot (and more) are available at the following locations through March 31:
- near Sunshine Tree Terrace at the Magic Kingdom
- at Echo Lake and in Pixar Plaza at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- by Yak & Yeti Restaurant at Disney's Animal Kingdom
- at the main entrance of the park at EPCOT
- For more Hoppers fun at Walt Disney World, guests can head over to Walt Disney Presents at Disney's Hollywood Studios for a preview of the film featuring a display of artwork and character maquettes.
- A garden featuring characters cut-outs is part of this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- Over at Disneyland, guests can partake in Mabel’s Seek & Find at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, learn to draw some of the film's characters at the Animation Academy, and explore a limited-time, special gallery at the Pixar Place Hotel.
- Hoppers is now playing in theaters everywhere – but before you see it, be sure to read Alex's review of this zany, warm-hearted adventure destined to stand alongside Pixar's very best.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney World and the Thornton Park District unveiled a commemorative plaque at the spot where Walt and Roy Disney first announced the plans for their "Florida Project."
- In celebration of the 98th Oscars, Walt Disney Presents has a small display of costumes and props from classic films like Titanic, Bedknobs and Broomsticks and more!
- The limo at the entrance to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is already starting to receive its new paint job, while scaffolding is rising around the giant guitar.
- The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has kicked off for 2026 – check out all of our coverage of this year's event.
