Photos / Videos: The City of Orlando Unveils Commemorative Plaque at the Site of Disney’s Historic Florida Announcement
Today, Walt Disney World and the Thornton Park District unveiled a commemorative plaque at the spot where Walt and Roy Disney first announced the plans for their "Florida Project."
Back in 1965, Walt and Roy Disney announced plans for the “Florida Project” during a press conference in the Thornton Park District of Downtown Orlando — taking the first public step toward the creation of Walt Disney World. Over 60 years later, that moment was celebrated today with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque at the very same building where that historic announcement took place. Specifically, that building is currently known as MAA Parkside.
The plaque itself was unveiled during a special ceremony outside the building, featuring Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle, and, of course, Mickey Mouse!
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Kylee Withers and Phelicia Blake were also on hand for the moment.
Now, take an up-close look at the new plaque before it gets installed at its permanent location on site.
Following the ceremony, I had the chance to talk with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Steven Vagnini from The Walt Disney Archives, and WDW representative Tajiana Ancora-Brown about the site’s significance in Disney and Central Florida history.
