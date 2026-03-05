Disney Visa Holders Eats Free: Get Early Access to a Free Walt Disney World Dining Plan Offer
Take advantage of early access now through March 11th.
Disney Visa Cardmembers can take advantage of early access to a free Disney Dining Plan deal coming to Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Visa Cardmembers have plenty of amazing perks and discounts, but now, they can also take advantage of early access to a special Walt Disney World deal.
- Disney Dining Plans are a great way to add convenience and peace of mind to your Most Magical vacation, and guests looking to book a trip to Walt Disney World can take advantage of getting the package for free!
- On select stays of nondiscounted 4-night, 4-day and longer trips with hotel and theme park tickets with a Park Hopper option, guests will receive the Disney Dining Plan.
- Arrival windows for select nights include:
- June 28 to October 3, 2026
- October 19 to October 31, 2026
- December 6 to December 21, 2026
- Depending on which hotel you choose determines which dining plan you will receive, with the more expensive resorts including the full Disney Dining Plan and the more affordable offerings including the Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan.
- For the full Disney Dining Plan you’ll need to stay at a Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort Hotel, which includes:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- For the Quick-Service Dining Plan, trips planned at Moderate and Value Resort Hotels will allow guests to take advantage of the offer. These include:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- The number of packages allocated for this offer is limited, meaning Disney Visa Cardmembers should take advantage of the deal before the general public can make bookings.
- More than 2 adults per room may add additional cost to the package, and the following room types are not included in the offer:
- 3-Bedroom Grand Villas
- Campsites; Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Bungalows and Penthouses at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Suites at Disney Moderate and Disney Deluxe Resort hotels.
- The early access ends on March 11th, and must be booked using a Disney Visa.
- Interested parties without a Disney Visa can take advantage of the deal upon approval of the card.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Why Walt Disney World:
- Walt Disney World is gearing up to launch several new and returning experiences throughout the resort in 2026.
- For thrill seekers, Rock n’ Roller Coaster is receiving an electric overhaul to feature the popular The Muppets characters. The attraction is set to open this summer.
- For those looking to take a trip on the wildest ride in the wilderness, Big Thunder Mountain is set to reopen after an over year-long refurbishment this spring.
- Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin also received a massive overhaul, with new ride vehicles, targets and blasters, and effects. It is also expected to reopen this spring.
- For fans of animation, you’ll soon be able to step in the Magic of Disney Animation, a massive experience dedicated to showcasing the craft of Walt Disney Animation Studios. Draw your own memories this summer!
- Bluey is also coming to Walt Disney World in an exciting reimagining of Conservation Station. Set to open this summer, young guests can enjoy activities from the hit series, meet the Heeler sisters, and encounter animals native to Australia.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Disney at the Academy Awards Display Pops Up in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World
- Photos: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Car Already Getting New Paint Job as Muppets Take Over at Walt Disney World
- Photos: The Topiaries of the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com