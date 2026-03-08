“Tiana’s Joyful Celebration” Adds a New Chapter to Princess Tiana’s Story

Debuting at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, the interactive exhibit invites families into Tiana’s world as the story of The Princess and the Frog continues to grow beyond the film.

Disney stories don’t end when the credits roll.

When The Princess and the Frog debuted in 2009, audiences met Princess Tiana, a character whose story centers on determination, community, and a dream of opening her own restaurant. Nearly two decades later, that story continues to grow far beyond the film, expanding into theme parks, restaurants, live entertainment, and now even a traveling museum exhibition.

The latest chapter is Tiana’s Joyful Celebration, a new interactive exhibition created by Walt Disney Imagineering in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Debuting March 7, the exhibit invites families into Tiana’s world as she prepares for a Mardi Gras parade in 1920s New Orleans. Through hands-on activities focused on music, art, dance, and food, visitors help bring the celebration together while exploring the culture and traditions that inspired the character.



For museum leadership, the exhibit represents the next step in a story that has already evolved across multiple Disney experiences. “The first chapter is the movie, the second chapter is the ride, and this is the third chapter,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, President and CEO of the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. That growth has been especially visible in Disney Parks.

Since the release of The Princess and the Frog, Tiana has steadily grown into a major presence across Disney Parks and experiences. Guests regularly meet the character in Disney's theme parks, while Disneyland’s New Orleans Square is also home to Eudora’s Chic Boutique, a shop inspired by Tiana’s entrepreneurial spirit. Her story has expanded into real-world dining as well, from Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland to Tiana’s Place aboard the Disney Wonder cruise ship, bringing the food, music, and spirit of New Orleans to life. You might even remember Tiana’s Showboat Jubilee!, which used to perform onboard Disneyland's Mark Twain and Magic Kingdom's Liberty Belle. And of course, her most prominent expansion into the parks is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the attraction that opened at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2024.

Watching guests experience that ride helped spark the idea behind bringing Tiana’s story into museums. “With the success of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, I got a chance to watch people come off the attraction and see their faces light up,” said Carmen Smith, Senior Vice President of Creative Development for Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Experiences. “And I really felt that there were probably so many people that would love to have that experience with Tiana. So the idea was, let’s bring Tiana where people are.”

After its Indianapolis debut, Tiana’s Joyful Celebration will embark on a national tour, traveling to museums across the country, including COSI in Columbus, Ohio; Discovery Cube Los Angeles; The Henry Ford Museum in Michigan; the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History; the Children’s Museum of Atlanta; and Tampa’s Glazer Children’s Museum.

The exhibition places visitors directly into Tiana’s world. Guests begin in the offices of Tiana’s Foods before helping prepare for the Mardi Gras celebration by designing parade costumes, experimenting with music alongside the Bayou Community Band, learning second line dance steps, and exploring the culinary traditions that inspired Tiana’s love of cooking.

But while Tiana’s story may be fictional, it is deeply rooted in real history. The character was inspired in part by Leah Chase, the legendary New Orleans chef and owner of Dooky Chase Restaurant. Known as the “Queen of Creole Cuisine,” Chase helped shape New Orleans culinary culture while also playing a role in the Civil Rights movement, hosting activists and leaders at her restaurant during pivotal moments in American history.

At the exhibit’s preview event, Chase’s daughter Stella Chase Reese reflected on seeing her mother’s legacy continue through projects like this one. “We feel so blessed that we’re part of it,” Reese said. “The park is great and we love the park, but now it’s expanded. More children and families will be able to come and experience this wonderful exhibit.”

Stella Chase also served as a consultant on the exhibit, helping ensure the details authentically reflect New Orleans culture - from the ingredients used in dishes like gumbo to the spirit of community that defines the city. For her, the qualities that define Tiana’s story mirror the values her mother lived by throughout her life. “My mother was determined. She believed in excellence and wanted excellence for her people.”

Those themes of determination, creativity, and community are woven throughout Tiana’s Joyful Celebration. Visitors are encouraged to contribute their own “special spice” to the preparations for the Mardi Gras parade because everyone has something unique to offer.

As Stella Chase explained, that message reflects a belief her mother carried throughout her life. “Everybody has a talent,” she said. “Everyone has that special spice.”

Robinson said that spirit of participation guided the museum’s approach to designing the experience. “We wanted families to feel like they’re really part of Tiana’s story,” she said. “Something that’s visually dynamic, interactive, and full of hands-on opportunities for kids and adults alike.”

For Imagineer Carmen Smith, who has helped bring Tiana’s story to life across multiple Disney experiences, seeing that continued growth is deeply rewarding. “I’m a believer that dreams really do come true and that you can make the impossible possible,” Smith said. “When our goal is to really make people happy and make the world a better place, I can’t imagine doing it any other way than sharing the story of Princess Tiana.”

And as Tiana’s Joyful Celebration begins its journey across the country, it becomes the latest reminder that Tiana’s dream - like the character herself - continues to grow in ways that reach far beyond the screen.