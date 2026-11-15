Angela Returns to Battle Demons in New Marvel Comics Series
Marvel's iconic warrior Angela takes on a demon outbreak in New York City starting February.
Few comic characters have had quite the legacy of Angela, a character first created for Image Comics' Spawn series, which, now after years of legal battles, is part of the Marvel Comics universe. Now, Angela is getting a new series all her own.
What's Happening:
- According to Marvel Comics, Angela #1 will hit comic book shops in February, marking the character's new ongoing series.
- The story begins with a mysterious outbreak of demons in New York City, turning Earth into Angela's latest hunting ground.
- Angela, originally introduced as Thor’s secret half-sister, has been a fan-favorite since her Marvel debut in 2014, participating in major storylines and games such as Marvel Rivals.
- The series will feature covers by a variety of top artists including Kaare Andrews, Wes Craig, Mark Brooks, and Alexander Lozano.
- Two covers have been revealed for issue #1.
- Main cover by Kaare Andrews
- Alternate cover by Pere Pérez.
What They're Saying:
- Writer Wes Craig: "Writing my first Marvel series has been very cool. It's such a fun world to play in. Angela's an old school warrior. Stoic, no-nonsense, she doesn't suffer fools, doesn't have time for BS, and she's tough as nails. I love that kind of character. But that also makes her an interesting challenge: What would make someone like that show us her heart? And is there anything that would make her break? Over the next year, we're gonna find out...”
- Illustrator Pere Pérez: "I love drawing monsters and demons, and I've been wanting to draw fight scenes involving weapons like... swords, axes, spears, and medieval stuff, so expect some crazy action!"
- Editor Nick Lowe: “Is Angela Thor’s sister? Yes. Was she a Guardian of the Galaxy? Yes. Does she care about either of those? Hel no! Angela’s focused on her new assignment from Heven—rid New York City of the epidemic of demons currently plaguing it and you get to read all about it in her new ongoing series!”
More Marvel Comics News:
- The first issue of a brand new Hulk series will be free next year.
- Check out the covers for the upcoming X-Men: Incursions #1.
- A new Immortal Soldiers series is set to debut in January.