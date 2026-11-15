Angela Returns to Battle Demons in New Marvel Comics Series

Angela's an old school warrior. Stoic, no-nonsense, she doesn't suffer fools, doesn't have time for BS, and she's tough as nails. I love that kind of character. But that also makes her an interesting challenge: What would make someone like that show us her heart? And is there anything that would make her break? Over the next year, we're gonna find out...”

Editor Nick Lowe: “Is Angela Thor’s sister? Yes. Was she a Guardian of the Galaxy? Yes. Does she care about either of those? Hel no! Angela’s focused on her new assignment from Heven—rid New York City of the epidemic of demons currently plaguing it and you get to read all about it in her new ongoing series!”