Marvel Reveals New "Avengers #3" and "Immortal Soldiers #1" Covers

Bucky Barnes joins Nick Fury for a pivotal mission in Immortal Soldiers #1, while Spider-Man’s Avengers face Mephisto in Avengers #3, both arriving in January.

Marvel Comics is teasing the next chapter of its superhero universe with new cover reveals for Avengers #3 and Immortal Soldiers #1.

What’s Happening:

Both issues arrive in January 2027 and feature stories by writer Chip Zdarsky, with Marco Checchetto providing art for Avengers #3 and Christian Rosado illustrating Immortal Soldiers #1.

The announcements follow the conclusion of Avengers: Armageddon, which arrived on October 21 and left the Marvel Universe facing an uncertain future. The story’s aftermath will shape a new era for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, while Nick Fury Sr. recruits Bucky Barnes for a mission that could have major implications for what comes next.

First announced at New York Comic Con, Immortal Soldiers #1 will explore the future of the Marvel Universe and lay the groundwork for upcoming storylines. The newly revealed main cover by Ben Harvey confirms that Bucky Barnes will co-star alongside Nick Fury Sr. in the one-shot.

Bucky tragically died during the conflict with Red Hulk in Avengers: Armageddon, only to be mysteriously reborn. Now, readers will discover how he returned to life and what Nick Fury has to do with his resurrection. The issue is written by Zdarsky, illustrated by Rosado, and carries the tagline, “ARMAGEDDON DIDN’T END THE WAR — IT STARTED ONE!”

Meanwhile, Avengers #3 will see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes take on Mephisto in the opening chapter of “Chase the Devil.” Spider-Man’s new team of Avengers will attempt to stop the villain after he unleashes Hell on Earth, but Mephisto has some surprising new allies waiting in the wings. The issue is written by Zdarsky, with art by Checchetto.

The new Avengers series begins with Avengers #1, written by Zdarsky and illustrated by Checchetto. Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Wolverine, Luke Cage, and Miracleman assemble as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a story that follows the events of Avengers: Armageddon. The series also connects to Zdarsky’s recent Captain America arc, in which Captain America and Doctor Doom team up to overthrow Mephisto in Hell.

Fans can check out the newly revealed covers and preorder both issues through their local comic shops. Before the new issues arrive, Avengers #1 will be available in True Believers Blind Bags beginning November 4.

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