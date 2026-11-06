Marvel Will Launch New "Hulk" Comic for Free on Comics Giveaway Day
Marvel is launching the new Hulk title for free.
Comics Giveaway Day is a special day every spring when comic book publishers and retailers work together to literally give away comics. The event doesn't happen until May of next year, but Marvel has already announced their plans for Comics Giveaway Day, and they're big, as big as the Incredible Hulk.
What's Happening:
- Comics Giveaway Day is set for May 1, 2027.
- The major comics publishers like Marvel usually offer special books, often one-shot adventures created specifically for the giveaway, as a way to get people to give comics a try or get them to come back.
- Traditionally, Marvel offers several free comic books as part of the giveaway, but next year they're only giving out one. However, the other big change is that rather than giving away a small promotional book, they're giving away the brand new first issue of the relaunched Hulk series.
- Next February will see the launch of Hulk War: Infernal Rage, a five-issue series that will be the climax of the ongoing Infernal Hulk storyline.
- Following that series, writer Chris Condon and artist Alessandro Cappuccio will relaunch the Hulk series with a new number one issue, and that's the book Marvel will be giving away for free.
- Condon and Cappuccio previously worked together on the well-regarded Ultimate Wolverine series.
- It's a pretty interesting idea to give away issues of a brand new comic, but clearly Marvel thinks that if fans read the first issue, they'll want to continue the story.
- The book will also be for sale as Hulk #1 True Believers Blind Bags with variant covers.
What They're Saying:
- Marvel Editor-in-Chief Stephen Wacker: "Marvel’s Comic Giveaway Day offering should not only give people a reason to run to their comic shops, but also a reason to come back! That’s why we’re choosing it to launch HULK, giving away the entire first issue of his new ongoing series. We believe strongly in what Chris and Alessandro are building here, and while PKJ and Nic are definitely a hard act to follow, we want as many people as possible to get their huge green mitts on the Hulk’s next adventure!"
More Marvel Comics News:
- Check out the introduction of the upcoming Marvel and Star Wars crossover series.
- The animated X-Men will be featured on variant covers of the X-Men '92: Incursion #1.
- A recent Kickstarter funded the production of new Marvel Masterworks.