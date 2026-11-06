Marvel Will Launch New "Hulk" Comic for Free on Comics Giveaway Day

Marvel Editor-in-Chief Stephen Wacker

Marvel’s Comic Giveaway Day offering should not only give people a reason to run to their comic shops, but also a reason to come back! That’s why we’re choosing it to launch HULK, giving away the entire first issue of his new ongoing series. We believe strongly in what Chris and Alessandro are building here, and while PKJ and Nic are definitely a hard act to follow, we want as many people as possible to get their huge green mitts on the Hulk’s next adventure!"