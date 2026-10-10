"Hulk War: Infernal Rage" Officially Announced at NYCC

This is the epic finale to Phillip and I’s Hulk run that we started three (!) years ago. In a perfect world, I would have liked to drawn all issues of

, which makes me drawing all of

so important to me. I can say that it is the height of my artistic journey throughout the book, and my best work to date—if I do say so myself. There was the challenge in doing what was essentially a solo book for the most time, to now drawing a book with a lot of characters and giving everyone the same amount of love. I hope you like it as much as we loved working on it! Hulk SMASH!"