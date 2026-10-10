"Hulk War: Infernal Rage" Officially Announced at NYCC
The end of the Infernal Hulk saga is almost here.
Over the past few years, Incredible Hulk fans have experienced an incredible story and a brand new version of the Hulk. Now, the end of that story has been officially announced in an upcoming five-issue series titled Hulk War: Infernal Rage.
What's Happening:
- Today at New York Comic Con during the House of Ideas panel, Marvel Comics officially announced Hulk War: Infernal Rage.
- The five-issue limited series will see its first issue debut in February.
- The series has seen an evil called the Eldest take over the body of the Hulk and wreak havoc across the Marvel Universe, while a powerless Bruce Banner attempts to find a way to stop him.
- A series of Infernal Hulk one-shots recently began that will see Infernal Hulk create the Infernal Avengers.
- Infernal Rage promises to be the end of the Infernal Hulk story and will leave significant repercussions on the Marvel universe.
What They're Saying:
- Artist Nic Klein: This is the epic finale to Phillip and I’s Hulk run that we started three (!) years ago. In a perfect world, I would have liked to drawn all issues of Incredible Hulk, which makes me drawing all of Hulk War so important to me. I can say that it is the height of my artistic journey throughout the book, and my best work to date—if I do say so myself. There was the challenge in doing what was essentially a solo book for the most time, to now drawing a book with a lot of characters and giving everyone the same amount of love. I hope you like it as much as we loved working on it! Hulk SMASH!"
- Editor Mark Paniccia: "This is the most visceral Hulk epics I’ve seen. PKJ’s story is non-stop destruction and Nic Klien is doing the best work of his career. This is not to be missed!”
More Marvel Comics NYCC News:
- Several new Spider-Man titles were revealed this weekend by Marvel.
- Marvel is celebrating the success of the new Midnight Universe line.
- A brand new Captain Marvel series will launch next year.