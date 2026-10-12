New Marvel Masterworks Collections Available as Kickstarter Project

Exclusive Marvel Comics collections for serious fans are on the way.

With decades of Marvel Comics to enjoy, there are so many great stories. The biggest problem is that comic books are fairly fragile, so reading them over and over again can be a problem. This is where Marvel Masterworks come in, and four new books are on the way for fans willing to support a Kickstarter.

What's Happening:

Clover Press is currently running a Kickstarter in support of four new Marvel Masterworks editions.

Marvel Masterworks editions have been in production since 1987 and are hardcover editions of popular comics. Over 300 of them have been published over the years.

The four books on offer are: The Uncanny X-Men ( THE UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) 256-268 & ANNUAL (1970) 14 and material from THE FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (1963) 23, X-FACTOR ANNUAL (1986) 5 and THE NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL (1984) 6.) Super-Villain Team-Up (Collects GIANT-SIZE SUPER-VILLAIN TEAM-UP (1975) 1-2, SUPER-VILLAIN TEAM-UP (1975) 1-17, MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) 27, THE AVENGERS (1963) 154-156, THE CHAMPIONS (1975) 16 and material from MARVEL PREVIEW (1975) 21. ) The Mighty Thor (Thor #360–369, Balder the Brave #1–4, Throg) The Tomb of Dracula (Collects THE TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) 56-70 .)

Signed editions are also available with a Chris Claremont-signed edition of Uncanny X-Men, a Walter Simonson-signed edition of Mighty Thor, a Steve Englehart-signed Super-Villain Team-Up, and Marv Wolfman-signed Tomb of Dracula.

Standard editions of the books can be picked up for $80 a piece, or all four as a package for $299.

Multiple cover options are available depending on your tastes and what other Marvel Masterworks you might have on your shelf.

A wide variety of add-ons are available for fans looking for additional swag, like stickers, buttons and more.

Kickstarter is a great way to produce a line like this. It's not the sort of offering that will be wanted far and wide, and this way only as many as will be needed, of this high-end offering, will be produced.

You can support the Kickstarter here.

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