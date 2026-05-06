Arda Öcal Announces Departure From ESPN After 10 Years With the Network

The versatile broadcaster and NHL host exits amid broader changes at the network.

After a decade on air, one of ESPN’s most versatile voices is signing off. Arda Öcal has announced he is no longer with ESPN, bringing an end to a 10-year run that saw him become one of the network’s most recognizable and adaptable personalities.

What’s Happening:

According to Awful Announcing, the broadcaster shared the news on social media, confirming he had been let go and reflecting simply: “10 years is a decent run.”

During his time at ESPN, Öcal carved out a unique role across multiple platforms, most notably as a key figure in the network’s NHL coverage. He served as host of The Drop, a live digital pregame show launched in 2021, and as a studio host for In the Crease on ESPN+, helping guide fans through the league’s biggest moments. He was also a regular presence during Stanley Cup Playoff coverage, working alongside prominent analysts like Mark Messier and P.K. Subban.

But Öcal’s contributions extended far beyond hockey. He frequently appeared across flagship programs like SportsCenter and SportsNation, while also embracing ESPN’s more experimental programming, including its fan-favorite alternate broadcast event, ESPN 8: The Ocho. His versatility made him a go-to presence for both traditional broadcasts and innovative digital content.

That adaptability also placed him at the intersection of sports and entertainment. Öcal played a role in ESPN’s collaboration with Fortnite, lending his voice to the “Football Island” experience, and helped bring unique crossover events to life, including NHL broadcasts inspired by Big City Greens. He also connected sports with fandom culture as a co-host of the Never Tell Me the Odds podcast, which blended sports commentary with the universe of Star Wars.

Öcal’s innovative work earned him a spot on our list of 2024 Most Fascinating Disney People, highlighting his role in pushing ESPN into new creative spaces, particularly as Disney continues to expand its presence across gaming, streaming, and cross-platform storytelling.

His departure comes during a period of transition at ESPN. The changes arrive even as NHL viewership on the network is surging, with significant year-over-year growth in both regular season and playoff audiences.

For fans, Öcal’s exit marks the loss of a familiar and dynamic presence, one who helped redefine what a modern sports broadcaster could be. For Öcal, however, it may simply be the end of one chapter.

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