Ashley Tisdale Shares Fun Stories During "Phineas and Ferb" Musical Competition In New REACT Video on YouTube

She was joined by some fellow stars from the landmark animated series.

Ashley Tisdale, one of the stars featured in the newest season of Phineas and Ferb, shared some fun stories in a new video from REACT on YouTube, where she is joined by some of her fellow cast from the acclaimed series in a fun competition.

What’s Happening:

The popular YouTube channel, REACT, recently sat down with some of the returning cast of the hit Disney Channel Phineas and Ferb as their fifth season recently debuted after a decade without new episodes.

In the video, creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh are joined by Ashley Tisdale, Alyson Stoner, and Vincent Martella, as they compete in an epic song battle in an attempt to see who knows who knows the songs from the landmark animated series the best.

Especially fun, during the competition Ashley Tisdale, who lends her voice to Candace in the series but is also known for her work in High School Musical , reveals that her daughter, Jupiter, thought that her HSM co-star Zac Efron was her real-life dad upon viewing the classic Disney Channel Original Movie.

Jupiter is also the star of another fun reveal later on when Tisdale reflects on her recent performance at the Phineas and Ferb premiere event

You can catch the competition in full below.

A Glorious Return:

For the first time in 10 years, Phineas and Ferb has returned to Disney Channel with new episodes in a revival of the classic and acclaimed animated series on the network, marking the fifth season of the program. The new episodes also join the classics, streaming on Disney+

In the new season, Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver's license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!

Much of the original voice cast has returned, including Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr. as stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, respectively, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro, and co-creators and executive producers Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Marsh as Major Francis Monogram. Five of whom appear in the REACT video above.

Be sure to check out the new season of Phineas and Ferb, now available on Disney Channel and Disney+