Pixar and AT&T Team Up to Bring "Toy Story 5" Fun to Select Stores and Screenings to Connected Learning Centers

As part of the collaboration, AT&T and Pixar Animation Studios created a custom animated commercial featuring Bonnie and the iconic characters from the Toy Story franchise showing how connection shows up in real life. The campaign extends beyond the screen to include immersive in-store experiences, merchandise, and community screenings designed to meaningfully connect families this summer.

AT&T will host special screenings of Toy Story 5 for families from its Connected Learning Centers, turning a night at the movies into a shared moment together. This builds on AT&T’s long-standing commitment to expanding access and opportunity. Since 2021, AT&T has reached more than 2.4 million people through digital resources, with nearly one million students learning through The Achievery. AT&T plans to open at least 100 Connected Learning Centers by the end of 2027.