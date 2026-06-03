Pixar and AT&T Team Up to Bring "Toy Story 5" Fun to Select Stores and Screenings to Connected Learning Centers
The new film arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19
A new collab with AT&T and Pixar Animation Studios brings connection to life with a new commercial and special activations at select stores.
What's Happening:
- AT&T is bringing connection to life through a new campaign inspired by Pixar's Toy Story 5.
- As part of the collaboration, AT&T and Pixar Animation Studios created a custom animated commercial featuring Bonnie and the iconic characters from the Toy Story franchise showing how connection shows up in real life. The campaign extends beyond the screen to include immersive in-store experiences, merchandise, and community screenings designed to meaningfully connect families this summer.
- In select retail stores, families can find interactive photo moments and hands-on experiences with the amiGO Jr. device family. The spaces are designed to turn everyday store visits into something more memorable. The experience launches June 8 across six markets including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York, and runs through July 9.
- AT&T will also carry a selection of officially licensed accessories, including cases, portable batteries, and the Toy Story Hugger characters, available beginning June 5 at select stores and att.com, while supplies last.
- AT&T will host special screenings of Toy Story 5 for families from its Connected Learning Centers, turning a night at the movies into a shared moment together. This builds on AT&T’s long-standing commitment to expanding access and opportunity. Since 2021, AT&T has reached more than 2.4 million people through digital resources, with nearly one million students learning through The Achievery. AT&T plans to open at least 100 Connected Learning Centers by the end of 2027.
The Fifth Installment:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training. Craig Robinson, Melissa Villasenor, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and others round out the voice cast.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen tons of new previews, new clips, new merchandise, new collabs, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.
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