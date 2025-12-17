Avatar: Fire and Ash in Wax: Madame Tussauds Set To Debut New Figures as Movie Hits Theaters Globally
As the world gets ready for the debut of Avatar: Fire and Ash, select Madame Tussauds locations worldwide are ready to debut new wax figures of the film's heroes.
What’s Happening:
- Guests headed to Madame Tussauds will also be able to journey to Pandora as the famed wax museum reveals new figures inspired by Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- Jake Sully takes his place at Madame Tussauds Hollywood and Sydney, and Neytiri debuts in Madame Tussauds Amsterdam, each showcased in a permanent breathtaking, glowing environment that captures the bioluminescent beauty and cinematic wonder of James Cameron’s universe.
- Created in close collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Wētā Workshop, the life-sized Jake Sully figure brings the Na’vi hero to life at Madame Tussauds Hollywood and Sydney.
- Every detail has been meticulously crafted, from his deep blue skin with hand-painted markings to the braided hair and beaded accessories.
- Posed in a strong warrior stance, gripping his signature Na’vi blade, Jake embodies the determination and leadership that define the character, making him the hero moment of the experience.
- A life-sized Neytiri figure has also been created exclusively for Madame Tussauds Amsterdam.
- She is depicted in a poised, dynamic stance with her traditional bow, embodying her role as a fierce warrior, spiritual guide, and beloved member of the Omatikaya clan.
- Inspired by Zoe Saldana’s powerful performance, Neytiri’s expressive face and dynamic pose capture the unique strength and grace that define her character.
- At Madame Tussauds Hollywood and Sydney, guests step into an immersive Pandora-inspired landscape filled with vibrant flora, alien plant life, and otherworldly scenery that transports them straight into the world of the Na’vi. Every element of the environment has been designed to inspire wonder and discovery, capturing the magic of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- At the heart of this striking setting, the life-sized Jake Sully figure creates a powerful cinematic moment, allowing visitors to stand alongside the iconic hero as he appears on screen.
- When visiting Neytiri at Madame Tussauds Amsterdam, guests will find themselves in the alien and beautiful world of Pandora.
- Neytiri is showcased in a breathtaking set inspired by the iconic Tree of Souls, one of the most sacred and visually stunning locations in Pandora.
- Surrounded by softly glowing roots, floating Woodsprites, and bioluminescent flora, guests are immersed in the bioluminescent atmosphere that defines the heart of the Omatikaya world.
- The environment has been brought to life with vibrant lighting effects, rich textures, and layered soundscapes that echo the spiritual energy of the tree.
- Working in close collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment, it took a team of 20 studio artists one year to create the new figures.
- The figures will arrive this week at Madame Tussauds Sydney and Amsterdam, timed to celebrate the theatrical release of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19.
Wax, Fire, and Ash:
- The new figures are themed to the new Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to arrive in theaters globally on December 19th.
- The new film takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.
- While the film has already earned a Golden Globe nomination for cinematic and box office achievement ahead of its release, it will also reportedly have a repeat viewing ticket sales generator for Marvel fans built in.
- Our own Ben Breitbart recently reviewed the film, saying that the latest chapter “elevates the entire saga.”
- Already, the film is on a few shortlists for Academy Award nominations, including Music, Sound, and Visual Effects categories.
