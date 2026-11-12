"Avengers: Doomsday" Fans Will Want to Grab Empire Magazine (Possibly More Than Once)

There's an official Countdown to Doomsday which has been counting down the seconds to the release of Avengers: Doomsday for weeks, but Disney's Chief Brand Officer is here to put things in very clear context: the movie is barely over a month away. And a massive new issue of Empire is on the way to spotlight the new film.

What’s Happening:

The Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of the Walt Disney Company took to Twitter to drop the four collectable covers of the new issue of Empire, showing off many, though not all, of the major stars that will be part of the film.

Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, and James Marsden's Cyclops are at the front of three group shots. The fourth cover is all Doctor Doom.

A short preview from Empire indicates that one of the major objectives of Avengers: Doomsday is to make this version of Doom a truly formidable foe. He's a version of the character "worth being scared of" according to Director Joe Russo.

The new issue of Empire will drop November 19.

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