"Avengers: Doomsday" Writing Credits Include Two MCU Stars Not Confirmed For the Film

Avengers: Doomsday has a massive cast that seemingly includes everybody who has ever appeared in the MCU. There are a few names that have yet to be confirmed, and it's possible that two surprise appearances were just spoiled by the WGA.

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According to the WGA directory, Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron are confirmed as the film’s primary credited writers. McFeely previously co-wrote Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, while Waldron created Loki and penned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, a look at the same listing adds several more writers under the category of “Additional Literary Material (not on screen)." This section includes McFeely and Waldron again, but adds Eric Pearson, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (the Spider-Man: Brand New Day duo), Jeff Loveness, Andrew Lanham, Shang-Chi and Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton, and the somewhat surprising pair of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

It had previously been reported that McKenna and Sommers had moved from Spider-Man: Brand New Day to assist on both Avengers: Doomsday and its follow-up, Secret Wars.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have never been officially added to the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, but their participation in the film has been an ongoing rumor.

While the addition of their names in the credits doesn't technically confirm that Deadpool or Wolverine will be in the movie, it does add fuel to the rumor.

The credit designation of “Additional Literary Material (not on screen)” is generally given to writers who are involved in a film, but are not given any other writing credit. The "not on screen" aspect means that we may not see these names in the on-screen credits of the film itself, but the WGA has still officially recognized their contributions.

Destin Daniel Cretton was originally going to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the movie that morphed into Avengers: Doomsday after the decision to part ways with Jonathan Majors. It's possible that some work he did back then survived enough to include him. It's also possible his writing credit could connect to elements involving Shang-Chi, as he was also a credited writer on that film, and we know actor Simu Liu will reprise the role in Doomsday.

One possible way that Reynolds and Jackman could have earned these credits is if Deadpool and Wolverine are indeed in the film, and the actors were largely responsible for their own dialogue, something that, especially regarding Deadpool's jokes, would not be difficult to believe.

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