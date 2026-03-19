Anaheim Goes Bananas with Citywide Bananaheim Challenge

A free scavenger hunt across Anaheim celebrates the Savannah Bananas’ return with prizes, local stops, and plenty of fun.

Anaheim is about to get a whole lot… peel-ier. As the wildly popular Savannah Bananas roll back into town, the city is going all in on the fun with a brand-new, citywide experience designed to turn Orange County into one giant game board.

What’s Happening:

The “Bananaheim Challenge” is a free, interactive scavenger hunt that blends local exploration with the high-energy chaos fans have come to love from Banana Ball.

Timed perfectly with the Bananas’ two-night takeover of Angel Stadium on March 27-28, the Bananaheim Challenge runs from March 26-29 and invites fans to take the excitement beyond the ballpark.

Organized by Visit Anaheim, the challenge encourages both locals and visitors to explore Anaheim and nearby Garden Grove in a completely new way, through 22 participating businesses scattered across the area.

Getting started is simple: fans sign up online, then begin visiting participating locations. At each stop, players will find Bananaheim Challenge signage with a QR code to scan, earning points as they go.

The more locations you visit, the more points you rack up—and the closer you get to some seriously fun rewards.

This isn’t just about bragging rights (though those are definitely included). Participants can unlock a range of prizes, including: Exclusive Savannah Bananas merchandise Stickers and collectibles Gift cards to local Anaheim businesses

And for one especially dedicated fan? A grand prize package that includes tickets to the Disneyland Resort, plus additional local perks and Bananas gear.

The Savannah Bananas have built a national following thanks to their signature “Banana Ball” style, an electrifying, fan-first version of baseball packed with trick plays, dancing players, and nonstop entertainment. Their return to Anaheim isn’t just a sporting event; it’s a full-on celebration.

“The Savannah Bananas bring an incredible level of energy and excitement wherever they go,” said Scott Oklin, Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Anaheim. “The Bananaheim Challenge is a fun way for fans to explore the city, discover local favorites, and be part of the celebration beyond the ballpark.”

Whether you’re in town for the games or just looking for a unique way to experience the city, the Bananaheim Challenge offers something for everyone. It’s part scavenger hunt, part food-and-drink crawl, and all-out fun, perfect for families, friend groups, and die-hard Bananas fans alike.

So grab your crew, scan those codes, and get ready to go bananas!

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