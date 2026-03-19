Anaheim Goes Bananas with Citywide Bananaheim Challenge
A free scavenger hunt across Anaheim celebrates the Savannah Bananas’ return with prizes, local stops, and plenty of fun.
Anaheim is about to get a whole lot… peel-ier. As the wildly popular Savannah Bananas roll back into town, the city is going all in on the fun with a brand-new, citywide experience designed to turn Orange County into one giant game board.
What’s Happening:
- The “Bananaheim Challenge” is a free, interactive scavenger hunt that blends local exploration with the high-energy chaos fans have come to love from Banana Ball.
- Timed perfectly with the Bananas’ two-night takeover of Angel Stadium on March 27-28, the Bananaheim Challenge runs from March 26-29 and invites fans to take the excitement beyond the ballpark.
- Organized by Visit Anaheim, the challenge encourages both locals and visitors to explore Anaheim and nearby Garden Grove in a completely new way, through 22 participating businesses scattered across the area.
- Getting started is simple: fans sign up online, then begin visiting participating locations. At each stop, players will find Bananaheim Challenge signage with a QR code to scan, earning points as they go.
- The more locations you visit, the more points you rack up—and the closer you get to some seriously fun rewards.
- This isn’t just about bragging rights (though those are definitely included). Participants can unlock a range of prizes, including:
- Exclusive Savannah Bananas merchandise
- Stickers and collectibles
- Gift cards to local Anaheim businesses
- And for one especially dedicated fan? A grand prize package that includes tickets to the Disneyland Resort, plus additional local perks and Bananas gear.
- The Savannah Bananas have built a national following thanks to their signature “Banana Ball” style, an electrifying, fan-first version of baseball packed with trick plays, dancing players, and nonstop entertainment. Their return to Anaheim isn’t just a sporting event; it’s a full-on celebration.
- “The Savannah Bananas bring an incredible level of energy and excitement wherever they go,” said Scott Oklin, Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Anaheim. “The Bananaheim Challenge is a fun way for fans to explore the city, discover local favorites, and be part of the celebration beyond the ballpark.”
- Whether you’re in town for the games or just looking for a unique way to experience the city, the Bananaheim Challenge offers something for everyone. It’s part scavenger hunt, part food-and-drink crawl, and all-out fun, perfect for families, friend groups, and die-hard Bananas fans alike.
- So grab your crew, scan those codes, and get ready to go bananas!
More Anaheim News:
- Tickets On Sale for Stand Up, Chow Down: Serving Comedy and Cuisine Across Anaheim
- Anaheim Transportation Network to Cease Operations at the End of March 2026
- Laughs and Gourmet Bites: Stand Up, Chow Down Festival Comes to Anaheim in Spring 2026
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