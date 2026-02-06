Tickets On Sale for Stand Up, Chow Down: Serving Comedy and Cuisine Across Anaheim

The new citywide festival blends intimate stand-up shows with chef-driven dining April 3-4, 2026.

Tickets are officially on sale for Stand Up, Chow Down: An Anaheim Experience, and the buzz is already building. Taking over the city April 3-4, 2026, this new comedy-and-culinary festival blends intimate stand-up performances with chef-driven dining across the Anaheim Packing District.

What’s Happening:

As programming continues to take shape, Stand Up, Chow Down is positioning itself as more than a traditional festival; it’s a curated experience that invites attendees to explore Anaheim’s evolving food scene while catching live comedy in unexpected, close-up settings.

Unlike single-venue comedy events, Stand Up, Chow Down sprawls across multiple locations, with pop-up performances inside restaurants, breweries, and adjacent outdoor spaces. The format encourages guests to move through the district, sampling different flavors and comedy styles along the way.

With limited-capacity venues and a flexible ticketing model, attendees can build their own itinerary, choosing which shows to attend, where to eat, and when to linger over a drink. Whether you’re hopping between sets or settling in for a full evening experience, the festival is designed to feel personal and immersive.

At the heart of the festival is its unique pairing of food and entertainment. From casual food truck bites to thoughtfully curated dining experiences, each event slot blends comedy with Anaheim’s local culinary talent.

The Anaheim Packing House serves as the central hub, anchoring the weekend with recurring programming, beer gardens, and headline performances, while nearby outdoor spaces host live tapings and additional activations.

One of the weekend’s marquee moments is on Saturday, April 4, when comedian Adam Ray takes the stage for a headliner performance. Known for his quick wit and crowd connection, Ray’s set caps off the festival with back-to-back shows designed to bring the entire experience together.

Friday, April 3, 2026 Food Trucks – 7:00 PM & 9:00 PM (Anaheim Packing House adjacent) Comedy Meets Culinary – 7:00 PM & 9:00 PM (Anaheim Packing House) Beer Garden – 7:30 PM & 9:00 PM (Anaheim Packing House)



Stand Up, Chow Down reflects Anaheim’s growing reputation as a destination for more than theme parks, spotlighting its creative energy, local food culture, and live entertainment scene. With its intimate scale and curated programming, the festival offers a fresh way to experience the city, one laugh (and bite) at a time.

With tickets now available and venues filling fast, this inaugural edition is shaping up to be a standout addition to Anaheim’s event calendar.

More Anaheim News: