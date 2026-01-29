Anaheim Transportation Network to Cease Operations at the End of March 2026

The transit network which serves the Disneyland Resort area will soon be a thing of the past.

It will soon be a little harder to get around the Anaheim Resort and to and from Disneyland, as the Anaheim Transportation Network will be ceasing operations in two months.

What's Happening:

The Orange County Register reports that the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN), which has served millions of riders each year, will be stop operating as of March 31, 2026.

ATN’s governing board voted unanimously during a meeting on Wednesday to "conduct an orderly wind-down," as the group has faced structural deficits in its budget for several years.

The transit agency moves more than 8 million riders a year, mostly through its ART bus system that takes visitors from select hotels to the Disneyland Resort, John Wayne Airport, and other key locations in and around Anaheim.

Money from hotels has helped pay for the system, but even an increase of what hotels pay annually (capped at 5%) has not been enough to offset rising labor costs. More than 70% of the transportation provider’s operating costs go toward labor, according to officials.

The City of Anaheim itself considered taking over the transit network last year, but they are no longer interested in doing so.

Currently, there's no word on if this will affect the buses used at the Toy Story Parking Lot, as they are operated by ATN.

What They're Saying:

Statement from ATN Board of Directors: "For nearly three decades, the Anaheim Transportation Network has supported mobility in the Anaheim Resort — serving residents, employees and millions of visitors. After an extended evaluation of our current and future financial position and exhausting all options, ATN will begin an orderly wind-down of operations. This transition will be implemented in a manner to allow for coordination and transparency as services are responsibly concluded. The ATN Board of Directors appreciates the community’s continued support of the service through the conclusion of operation.”

Mike Lyster, Anaheim city spokesperson: "Businesses in Anaheim's visitor economy are preparing options. Hotels that have utilized ATN are also looking at their options. No one should be concerned about any upcoming visit to our city. Anyone who's been to our theme parks knows the high level of service getting from parking to the gates. We have every confidence that will continue."

