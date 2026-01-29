“Sounds of Magic” Brings a Floating Musical Tribute to Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites

The new riverfront serenade celebrates decades of beloved Disneyland entertainment with live performances on the Rivers of America.

For seven decades, music has been the heartbeat of Disneyland, and now that legacy is taking center stage on the water! During the highly anticipated Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites, a brand-new nighttime offering will literally make waves.

What’s Happening:

Debuting exclusively for this nostalgic after-hours celebration, “Sounds of Magic” invites guests to experience a live musical tribute unlike anything previously offered at Disneyland Resort. Set against the shimmering backdrop of the Rivers of America, this riverfront serenade blends beloved songs, live vocal performances, and a touch of theatrical storytelling to honor the entertainment that has defined generations of park memories.

Rather than gathering on a traditional stage, performers in “Sounds of Magic” will glide across the Rivers of America aboard a raft, creating a moving musical spectacle that can be enjoyed from multiple vantage points throughout Frontierland and beyond. The unique presentation evokes the charm of classic Disneyland entertainment while delivering a fresh, immersive experience designed specifically for the park’s 70th anniversary festivities.

The vocalists will perform several times throughout the evening, giving guests multiple opportunities to pause, listen, and let nostalgia wash over them.

The setlist celebrates productions that helped shape Disneyland’s entertainment identity. Expect melodies from fan-favorite shows such as: “Animazement – The Musical” – remembered for its high-energy performances and powerhouse vocals. “Tiana’s Showboat Jubilee” – a lively celebration that brought New Orleans-inspired rhythms to the waterways. “Frozen – Live at the Hyperion” – the theatrical retelling that became a must-see for park visitors. “The Lion King Celebration Parade” – an iconic spectacle whose music still resonates with longtime fans.

By weaving together songs from different decades, “Sounds of Magic” acts as a living timeline of Disneyland entertainment, reminding guests how music has continually evolved while remaining central to the park’s storytelling.

For longtime Disneyland fans, the performance may spark memories of favorite trips, beloved shows, and family traditions.

“Sounds of Magic” aligns seamlessly with the theme of 70 Years of Favorites, an event designed to honor the moments that made Disneyland the Happiest Place on Earth.

Guests planning to attend the limited-capacity event should consider building time into their evening to catch the performance at least once, though many may find themselves returning for an encore.

If you’re hoping to experience the nostalgia-filled melodies of “Sounds of Magic,” act fast, because limited tickets for Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites are still available, so be sure to secure yours before this unforgettable evening sells out.

