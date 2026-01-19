Anaheim Man Charged After Allegedly Making Threats During Vice President JD Vance's Visit to Disneyland
The man allegedly promised "bloodshed" in social media comments on the day of Vance's visit to Disneyland.
An Anaheim man has been charged after allegedly promising "bloodshed" during Vice President JD Vance's visit to Disneyland over the summer.
What's Happening:
- The Orange County Register reports that a man from Anaheim has been federally charged after allegedly promising “bloodshed” at Disneyland during a visit by Vice President JD Vance and his family last summer.
- In July 2025, Vance visited the Disneyland Resort with his family and plenty of surrounding security, which led to several social media posts from the Vice President's supporters and critics.
- Demonstrators gathered outside the resort boundaries to protest Vance's visit to Orange County and his policies.
- One such critic, Marco Antonio Aguayo, 22, is accused of making threatening comments on a Disney Instagram page on July 12, 2025, the same day Vance and his family visited the park.
- “Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for JD Vance’s arrival,” Aguayo allegedly wrote, according to a federal complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.
- Aguayo has been charged with one count of making a threat against the president and successors to the presidency, and was arrested Friday with an initial court appearance planned for Tuesday in Santa Ana federal court.
- Federal prosecutors claim Aguayo posted two other comments: “It’s time for us to rise up and you will be a witness to it” and “Good luck finding all of them on time there will be bloodshed tonight and we will bathe in the blood of corrupt politicians.”
- According to the complaint, Aguayo initially denied making the posts when confronted by Secret Service agents, claiming his account had been hacked.
- Later, however, he admitted making the threatening statements, saying he intended it merely as a joke to provoke attention and laughter, and forgot to delete what he had written, the complaint alleges.
