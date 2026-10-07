Beauty & the Beast's North American Tour Just Hit a Major Milestone

Beauty and the Beast is truly a "tale as old as time." After becoming a massive hit as an animated feature, the story took on new life on Broadway. The current North American tour is in its second year and has now been seen by one million people.

What's Happening:

The Beauty and the Beast North American tour is currently performing in Costa Mesa, CA, and it was there, at the October 6 performance, that the show welcomed its one millionth guest.

The current tour stars Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe as the Beast. The entire cast took a moment to celebrate with the guests who helped achieve the major milestone.

Beauty on the Beast first debuted on Broadway in 1994. The show was nominated for nine Tony Awards. It ran until 2007.

The current national tour is the fifth for Beauty and the Beast since 1995. It has so far completed over 500 performances and is set to run through September 2027.

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